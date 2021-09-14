Salukis announce Kupec as interim athletic director

CARBONDALE — Matt Kupec will be SIU's interim athletic director, according to an email from the university Tuesday, as the Salukis conduct a national search to replace Liz Jarnigan.

The university has still never said whether Jarnigan resigned or was fired late Thursday night. Sources told The Southern Illinoisan on Thursday that SIU Chancellor Austin Lane let her go after two years on the job. Lane, the former president of Texas Southern University, started at SIU in July 2020.

The university released a statement from Lane to The Southern on Friday.

"Please join me in thanking Liz Jarnigan for her three years of service to SIU, the last two of which were as our athletic director," he said. "We appreciate Liz's work on Title IX and the competitive and academic successes of the students and programs under her watch. The university will launch a national search in the coming weeks to name a new athletic director for our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff. In the meantime, SIU will announce temporary leadership for the division in the near future. We wish Liz well in her future endeavors and are grateful for her dedication to Saluki Athletics."