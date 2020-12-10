Salukis announce new football Gridiron Club, COVID Relief Fund

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics announced a new Gridiron Club for the 2021 season and the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will help support student-athletes during the pandemic.

The Saluki Gridiron Club is the official support organization for Saluki Football. One hundred percent of the funds raised through memberships and events go directly to supplement the budget for Saluki Football. Club memberships start at $100 and are calendar-year memberships (January 1-December 31). The first event for Gridiron Club members will be a Zoom call with coach Nick Hill on Signing Day on Dec. 16.

Fans can join online at SIUSalukis.com. On the Give Now page, please type "Gridiron Club" in the box "Where would you like to make an impact."

Here is a look at the Gridiron Club benefits:

Saluki Football Alumni Membership: Complimentary

• Regular news and video updates (Enroll in the S Club to activate your Gridiron Club membership)

Standard Membership: $100

• Regular news and video updates

• Zoom updates from Coach Hill (Weekly during the season and Signing Day)