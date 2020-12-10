Salukis announce new football Gridiron Club, COVID Relief Fund

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics announced a new Gridiron Club for the 2021 season and the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will help support student-athletes during the pandemic.
The Saluki Gridiron Club is the official support organization for Saluki Football. One hundred percent of the funds raised through memberships and events go directly to supplement the budget for Saluki Football. Club memberships start at $100 and are calendar-year memberships (January 1-December 31). The first event for Gridiron Club members will be a Zoom call with coach Nick Hill on Signing Day on Dec. 16.
Fans can join online at SIUSalukis.com. On the Give Now page, please type "Gridiron Club" in the box "Where would you like to make an impact."
Here is a look at the Gridiron Club benefits:
Saluki Football Alumni Membership: Complimentary
• Regular news and video updates (Enroll in the S Club to activate your Gridiron Club membership)
star-maroon
Standard Membership: $100
• Regular news and video updates
• Zoom updates from Coach Hill (Weekly during the season and Signing Day)
• Entered into drawing for 2 pregame sideline passes (one drawing per home game)
• Invitation to all Saluki Gridiron Club events
Field Goal Membership: $250
• All Standard Membership benefits
• Free admission for 2 to closed practice event
Touchdown Membership: $500
• All Standard Membership benefits
• Free admission for 2 to closed practice event
• Personalized video greeting (birthday, anniversary, etc.) from Coach Hill once per year
-email your request to tomweber@siu.edu
COVID-19 RELIEF FUND
The Saluki Athletics COVID-19 Relief Fund has been launched to help the athletic department navigate the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and position Saluki Athletics for future success.
Your gift to the COVID-19 Relief Fund will ensure we have the resources to continue to provide an exceptional and safe experience for our student-athletes. To support the initiative please visit: https://salukifunder.siu.edu/project/24126. If you would like more information or have questions, contact Kate Hanson at katherine.hanson@siu.edu or 859-912-3063.
This month, Saluki Athletics is asking fans, alumni, and supporters, to think of the Salukis when making year-end donations. Like many of our friends and family across the country, we have been stressed by the health and safety impacts and financial realities of this pandemic.
Athletics administration has worked closely with local health officials and campus leaders to safely return our student-athletes to practice and competition. While our protocols are running smoothly, they have brought with them significant costs, not to mention the revenue lost from ticket sales.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!