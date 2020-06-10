Salukis announce plans to bring back 50 athletes starting June 20

CARBONDALE — SIU is planning to bring 50 student-athletes to campus on June 20, the school announced on Twitter Wednesday night, in what might be the first step in the Salukis' sports returning in the fall.
In a Zoom call with donors to the Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund Wednesday night, SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said members of the football and men's and women's basketball teams will come later this month in the hopes of beginning outdoor workouts June 29. The athletes will undergo a seven-day quarantine process that will include daily temperature checks, followed by COVID-19 testing and a physical. The school hopes to have more groups of athletes come in July and August.
SIU's athletic department began welcoming back some members of the senior leadership team and some coaches earlier this month.
"We are going to have a football season," Jarnigan said in a tweet from Saluki Athletics. "There may be some adjustments to how that looks, but nobody on our staff and nobody in our conference is talking about not playing."
SIU is scheduled to open the 2020 football season Sept. 3 at UT Martin and Sept. 12 at Wisconsin before its first home game against Southeast Missouri State Sept. 19. The football team may not be the first Saluki squad to play, however, as cross country typically hosts a home invitational in late August, and the women's soccer team has an exhibition game scheduled for the second week of August. Both sports are still currently completing their 2020-21 schedules.
Jarnigan hopes the Sept. 19 home game against Southeast Missouri State turns out to be more than a hotly-contested football game.
"My sincere hope is our first home football game will be a celebration of our community coming back together," she said. "We feel a responsibility to do right by our student-athletes, win games and championships and do right by our community.”
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!