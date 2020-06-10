Salukis announce plans to bring back 50 athletes starting June 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU is planning to bring 50 student-athletes to campus on June 20, the school announced on Twitter Wednesday night, in what might be the first step in the Salukis' sports returning in the fall.

In a Zoom call with donors to the Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund Wednesday night, SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said members of the football and men's and women's basketball teams will come later this month in the hopes of beginning outdoor workouts June 29. The athletes will undergo a seven-day quarantine process that will include daily temperature checks, followed by COVID-19 testing and a physical. The school hopes to have more groups of athletes come in July and August.

SIU's athletic department began welcoming back some members of the senior leadership team and some coaches earlier this month.

"We are going to have a football season," Jarnigan said in a tweet from Saluki Athletics. "There may be some adjustments to how that looks, but nobody on our staff and nobody in our conference is talking about not playing."