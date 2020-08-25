Salukis announce student-led group to address diversity, social justice and inclusion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics announced the creation of Saluki Unity, a student-athlete led organization that will focus on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. The group consists of more than 10 student-athletes and is supported by the existing 30-member Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Saluki Unity will focus on four topics — racial and social justice, LGBTQ issues, women's empowerment, and mental health and well-being. Group discussions will involve mentors from within the athletic department, including basketball staffers Jevon Mamon and Ken Moses, women's golf coach Danielle Kaufman, associate athletic director Katie Gerlach, faculty athletic representative Dr. Julie Partridge and track and field coach Rosalind Joseph.

"As leaders within the campus community, we recognize the tremendous potential Saluki Athletics has to positively impact our University," athletic director Liz Jarnigan said. "Our student-athletes and staff feel a strong sense of responsibility to help advance the discussion of these important topics."

The group will report to SAAC and regularly meet with Jarnigan, academic coordinator Connor James, and other members of the administrative staff.