Salukis' Baker named MVFC co-offensive player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU quarterback Nic Baker was the Missouri Valley Football Conference's co-offensive player of the week, the league announced Sunday night.
Baker set the school passing record with 460 yards in the No. 7/10 Salukis' 47-21 win at Southeast Missouri State Thursday night in the War for the Wheel. Baker threw four touchdown passes, to four different receivers, and moved to 4-0 as a collegiate starter. The two-time state champion at Rochester High School did it all in just 25 completions, connecting on 25 of 34 on the day. His first pass, a 99-yard touchdown flip to All-American Avante Cox, also set a Saluki record for the longest pass play.
Baker was the co-offensive player of the week because Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 29 carries against Incarnate Word. McLaughlin, the other offensive co-player of the week, had a 42-yard reception that set up the Penguins' game-tying field goal at the end of regulation.
YSU beat Incarnate Word 44-41 in overtime.
Baker won the award for the second time in his career. He also won player of the week honors for leading the Salukis to a win over No. 1-ranked North Dakota State last spring. That victory ended the Bison's FCS-record 39-game winning streak. Baker became the first SIU quarterback to win offensive player of the week, or co-offensive player of the week, multiple times since Sam Straub in 2016 and 2017.
Indiana State defensive back Michael Thomas was the league's defensive player of the week, and YSU kicker Colt McFadden was the special teams player of the week. Quarterback Jason Shelley of Missouri State and quarterback Chris Oladokun were the co-newcomers of the week.
Thomas was the difference-maker in the game for the Indiana State defense. He finished the game with a team-high 10 tackles and added two interceptions in key situations to highlight the ISU 26-21 win. Thomas’ first interception came near the end of the first half and set up a late ISU scoring opportunity. His 75-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter changed the momentum of the game and secured ISU’s first win since the end of the 2019 season.
McFadden made a pair of clutch field goals in the Penguins' overtime win over UIW on Thursday night at Stambaugh Stadium. He drilled a 41-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to send the contest into overtime. In the extra session, he kicked a walk-off 27-yard field goal. It was the first overtime winning field goal for YSU since 1998. He also made a 27-yard field goal earlier in the contest.
In his Missouri State debut, Shelley threw for 235 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions at No. 22-ranked FBS foe Oklahoma State. Shelley helped engineer four red zone drives for the Bears, including three in the second half, to guide the 24th-ranked Bears to a near upset in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Shelley threw for 103 yards in the fourth quarter alone as he led the Bears with three scoring threats in the final seven minutes. The Utah State transfer was 23 for 44 through the air and rushed for 31 yards on seven carries.
In his Jackrabbit debut, Oladokun accounted for three touchdowns – two passing and one rushing – in South Dakota State’s 42-23 season-opening victory at Colorado State on Friday night. A transfer from Samford, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 224 yards and also rushed two times for 19 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown. Both of Oladokun’s touchdown passes went to Jadon Janke, covering 10 and 17 yards.