Salukis' Baker named MVFC co-offensive player of the week

Indiana State defensive back Michael Thomas was the league's defensive player of the week, and YSU kicker Colt McFadden was the special teams player of the week. Quarterback Jason Shelley of Missouri State and quarterback Chris Oladokun were the co-newcomers of the week.

Thomas was the difference-maker in the game for the Indiana State defense. He finished the game with a team-high 10 tackles and added two interceptions in key situations to highlight the ISU 26-21 win. Thomas’ first interception came near the end of the first half and set up a late ISU scoring opportunity. His 75-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter changed the momentum of the game and secured ISU’s first win since the end of the 2019 season.

McFadden made a pair of clutch field goals in the Penguins' overtime win over UIW on Thursday night at Stambaugh Stadium. He drilled a 41-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to send the contest into overtime. In the extra session, he kicked a walk-off 27-yard field goal. It was the first overtime winning field goal for YSU since 1998. He also made a 27-yard field goal earlier in the contest.