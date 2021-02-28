Salukis' Baker named MVFC offensive player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU sophomore quarterback Nic Baker was named Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the week after leading the Salukis past top-ranked North Dakota State Saturday.
Baker completed 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown in SIU's 38-14 win over the Bison, ending their FCS-record 39-game winning streak. The Rochester, Illinois native led a Saluki offense that produced 443 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in his first start. SIU (2-1, 1-1 MVFC) converted 11 of 16 third downs and held a nearly 23-minute advantage in time of possession at Saluki Stadium.
Baker became the first Saluki quarterback to win offensive player of the week honors since Matt DeSomer in 2018.
NDSU (2-1, 1-1) lost for the first time since Nov. 4, 2017, at South Dakota State. The Bison trailed 17-0 before a 37-yard Hail Mary into the end zone from Zeb Noland to wide receiver Jake Lippe right before the end of the half got them on the board. Running back Jalen Bussey rushed for 72 yards on three attempts, and Noland completed 13 of 24 passes for 159 yards. Noland's 5-yard rushing touchdown with 2:16 to play and the extra point was NDSU's only other points.
Missouri State defensive end Kevin Ellis was the league's defensive player of the week, South Dakota punter Brady Schutt was the special teams player of the week, and North Dakota linebacker Josh Navratil was the top newcomer.
Ellis intercepted a pass and forced turnovers on Western Illinois' last two possessions to finish off a 30-24 win by the Bears. Ellis finished the game with six tackles, including five solos. Schutt averaged 45.6 yards per punt on seven attempts in South Dakota's 27-20 win at Illinois State. Navratil, a redshirt freshman, recovered a blocked punt in the third quarter that led to the go-ahead touchdown and tied for second on the team with five tackles against No. 3 South Dakota State. The Coyotes upset the Jackrabbits 28-17.
SIU is at Youngstown State (0-2, 0-2) Saturday at 11 a.m. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN3 or ESPN+.
