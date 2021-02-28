Salukis' Baker named MVFC offensive player of the week

CARBONDALE — SIU sophomore quarterback Nic Baker was named Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the week after leading the Salukis past top-ranked North Dakota State Saturday.

Baker completed 17 of 23 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown in SIU's 38-14 win over the Bison, ending their FCS-record 39-game winning streak. The Rochester, Illinois native led a Saluki offense that produced 443 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in his first start. SIU (2-1, 1-1 MVFC) converted 11 of 16 third downs and held a nearly 23-minute advantage in time of possession at Saluki Stadium.

Baker became the first Saluki quarterback to win offensive player of the week honors since Matt DeSomer in 2018.

NDSU (2-1, 1-1) lost for the first time since Nov. 4, 2017, at South Dakota State. The Bison trailed 17-0 before a 37-yard Hail Mary into the end zone from Zeb Noland to wide receiver Jake Lippe right before the end of the half got them on the board. Running back Jalen Bussey rushed for 72 yards on three attempts, and Noland completed 13 of 24 passes for 159 yards. Noland's 5-yard rushing touchdown with 2:16 to play and the extra point was NDSU's only other points.

