Salukis beat Bradley, fog delay to advance at MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — More than 500 fans filled "Itchy" Jones Stadium for SIU's first home Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game in 35 years Wednesday night, but pitcher Brad Harrison couldn't see most of them.
The senior left-hander heard them after striking out 10 in six innings, but he couldn't see them through a thick wall of fog that rolled in from the outfield.
"It was crazy. Honestly, it probably helps because you can't really see the fans. You can hear 'em, but you can't really see 'em well," said Harrison, who scattered four hits to help SIU beat Bradley 13-1 in the late game. "You can only see the catcher, so it helps you really zone in. It was cool. It was a crazy game. Probably one that I'll remember forever."
Harrison (9-0) gave up a first-inning homer to T.J. Manteufel, but it turned out to be the Braves' only extra-base hit of the night. Even through a 37-minute fog delay - you read that right - in the top of the sixth inning, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Saluki ace settled in and eventually sealed the victory.
Bradley got two runs and six hits off Harrison in a 3-2 win April 17 in Peoria, but couldn't put together anything after the first inning. Harrison was able to execute his curveball, even in humid conditions where it was tough to hold onto the ball, and mix in a quicker slider.
"It's something you gotta see up in the zone, and tonight we didn't do a good job," Bradley coach Elvis Dominguez said. "When we faced him last time we were able to be disciplined, and tonight he was just on. You gotta give him all the credit."
Harrison walked three and had to sit through a seven-run fourth inning by SIU's offense, a four-run fifth, and the fog delay before it was all said and done.
"A lot of nerves coming in, just knowing it could have been, potentially, my last outing," Harrison said. "It was a big game for us to kinda put us in a good situation for the rest of the week, so, the first inning I was definitely nervous. There were still some butterflies, but that's just part of it, and once you can get through that and settle down, and settle in, I think that's key to be successful, especially in a postseason environment."
J.T. Weber hit his 14th home run of the season in the fourth, a three-run shot that made it 7-1 and gave the Salukis a single-season record 75 round-trippers. Nick Neville and Philip Archer also went yard against Bradley (20-21), a team that took 3 of 4 against SIU in Peoria earlier this season.
The Salukis (39-18) pounded out 15 hits and scored the most runs in a tournament game since putting up 20 against Creighton in 1983. Neville's solo shot in the top of the second inning, his 15th of the season, tied the game, and Austin Ulick's RBI single to center field drove in Evan Martin and Grey Epps with the game-winning runs. Cody Cleveland, back from a shoulder injury that he suffered against Dallas Baptist, drove in another one for a 4-1 lead.
Weber's homer over the left-field fence chased Bradley starter Matt Hamilton (5-2). Lefty Troy Hickey didn't fare much better. Tristan Peters singled to center and Neville followed with another single. A two-out wild pitch moved the runners to second and third base, and both came home on Martin's RBI single to right-center.
The fog was behind the outfield fence when the game started, but slowly crept toward the infield. In the fourth inning, it was noticeable in the outfield, and in the fifth inning it appeared like it was forming a wall behind the infield turf. Bradley's center fielder was barely visible when the umpires convened and delayed the game with the Salukis up 13-1.
"At one point there you couldn't even see the right fielder standing in the fog," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said.
After 11 p.m., the fog reappeared in right field to the point where the umpires were going to delay the game again. Bradley coach Elvis Dominguez and Rhodes got together and agreed to call it. While SIU is headed to play Indiana State at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Braves have to turn around a bit earlier and play top-seeded Dallas Baptist in a win-or-go-home scenario for them.
Rhodes was happy to see his team advance, and about as excited to see the home crowd take it all in.
"The ballpark was electric. It was awesome to see the community out, the support, and our guys kinda fed off that," Rhodes said. "We had some nerves early. Brad had a little nerve there in the first, and that's expected. I told the guys in the locker room 'If you don't have nerves than it don't mean a whole lot to ya.' We're at the point of the year where every game matters, and there are some big moments. That's why we had those kind of nerves, but a big part of that was Nev hitting that home run and tying it up. That kind of swung the momentum to our side there a little bit, and, man, it seemed like after that it kind of snowballed on 'em where they just couldn't slow it down."
