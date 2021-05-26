Salukis beat Bradley, fog delay to advance at MVC Tournament

The fog was behind the outfield fence when the game started, but slowly crept toward the infield. In the fourth inning, it was noticeable in the outfield, and in the fifth inning it appeared like it was forming a wall behind the infield turf. Bradley's center fielder was barely visible when the umpires convened and delayed the game with the Salukis up 13-1.

"At one point there you couldn't even see the right fielder standing in the fog," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said.

After 11 p.m., the fog reappeared in right field to the point where the umpires were going to delay the game again. Bradley coach Elvis Dominguez and Rhodes got together and agreed to call it. While SIU is headed to play Indiana State at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Braves have to turn around a bit earlier and play top-seeded Dallas Baptist in a win-or-go-home scenario for them.

Rhodes was happy to see his team advance, and about as excited to see the home crowd take it all in.

"The ballpark was electric. It was awesome to see the community out, the support, and our guys kinda fed off that," Rhodes said. "We had some nerves early. Brad had a little nerve there in the first, and that's expected. I told the guys in the locker room 'If you don't have nerves than it don't mean a whole lot to ya.' We're at the point of the year where every game matters, and there are some big moments. That's why we had those kind of nerves, but a big part of that was Nev hitting that home run and tying it up. That kind of swung the momentum to our side there a little bit, and, man, it seemed like after that it kind of snowballed on 'em where they just couldn't slow it down."

