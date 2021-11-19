Salukis beat Colorado, advance to Paradise Jam semifinals 67-63

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands - We will see you Sunday night.

Colorado got within two in the last minute, but SIU's men's basketball team got just enough stops and enough free throws to close out a 67-63 victory in its Paradise Jam opener. The Salukis (2-1) will play Northeastern (2-2), a surprise winner over Duquesne in the third game of the evening, at 7 p.m. Sunday for a spot in Monday's championship game.

The Buffaloes (3-1) lost for the first time this season despite four guys in double figures. Colorado found points harder to come by more than usual, hitting 9 of 15 at the free-throw line. The Buffaloes were averaging more than 33 attempts per game entering Friday's last game.

Marcus Domask scored 17 points, Steven Verplancken Jr. had 16 and Lance Jones added 14 to help SIU remain undefeated against Colorado (2-0).

Foul trouble affected both teams in the last eight minutes. J.D. Muila drew his fourth after getting called for a push with 7:50 to play. Evan Battey was called for his fourth after he fouled Domask going to the rim after he split two guys on the perimeter.

Domask's free throw with 7:22 left put SIU up 51-44.

The Buffaloes started pounding the ball inside, with Battey on the bench. They found Jabari Walker about a step from the rim, and he overpowered Ben Coupet Jr. for the bucket. After Tristan da Silva got by Anthony D'Avanzo for a dunk, Walker scored another two of his game-high 16 points.

Jones' assist to Verplancken in the final seconds of the first half led to an eight-point Saluki edge at the break. Verplancken buried 2 of 4 behind the arc in the first half on the way to 10 points to help SIU take a 27-19 lead.

The Salukis turned it over three times against the Buffaloes of the Pac-12 Conference in the opening five minutes, but finished the half with four. Jones had five points and two of SIU's six assists in the opening half.

Muila had four points before taking a seat after drawing his second foul. Domask added three points and helped SIU push Colorado into an 8-of-24 performance (33.3%) in the first half. Switching all five positions after Battey took a seat with his second foul, the Salukis forced six turnovers. Keeshawn Barthelemy, Colorado's leading scorer entering the game, had six points at the break.

SIU scored the first point of the game at the free-throw line after Kyler Filewich split a pair. Colorado responded with 11 straight points, hitting its first five shots.

It was 12-1 before back-to-back 3-pointers from Domask and Verplancken got the Salukis back in the game. Muila's bucket started an 8-0 run that put SIU briefly in front 15-14. Luke O'Brien's driving layup through the middle of the defense put Colorado back up one.

