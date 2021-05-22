Salukis beat Dallas Baptist, take 4 seed into MVC Tournament

CARBONDALE — Philip Archer's two-run home run in the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted SIU's baseball team to a 5-3 win over Dallas Baptist Saturday in both teams' regular-season finale.

Metropolis native Noah Farmer allowed two runs in five innings in his seventh start of the season. Tanner Lewis allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings in relief, and Trey McDaniel got the last four outs to secure his sixth win of the season. McDaniel (6-4) struck out three, punching out preseason All-American Blayne Jones on a 3-2 breaking ball with two on to end it.

Joey Martin (0-1), the fifth of DBU's six pitchers at Jones Stadium, took the loss after walking Nick Neville and allowing Archer's home run.