Saluki Football

Salukis beat South Dakota 22-10 on the road

SIU South Dakota Football

SIU running back Javon Williams Jr. runs against South Dakota Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D. Williams rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries, and the Salukis controlled the game in a 22-10 win in the FCS playoffs. 

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

VERMILLION, S.D. — If SIU's football team wanted to prove it was the best team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, it'll get its chance now.

The No. 21/23 Salukis got three first-half field goals from Nico Gualdoni and a big touchdown with 6:16 to play to knock off No. 17/20 South Dakota 22-10 at the DakotaDome Saturday. SIU and USD were paired in the first round of the playoffs partly because they did not play during the regular season as part of the MVFC's two-year scheduling rotation. The Salukis (8-4) didn't play No. 3 North Dakota State (10-1), the Valley Football champs, either, but will get their chance now next weekend.

SIU will play the Bison in Fargo at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Romeir Elliott's 5-yard touchdown run with 6:16 to play provided the final margin. SIU went for two, but quarterback Nic Baker was sacked. Baker completed 21 of 30 passes in his first FCS playoff game for 210 yards and one touchdown. He was not intercepted. The Salukis controlled the ground game with 174 yards rushing on 48 carries, and the clock with it.

SIU had the ball for more than 35 minutes, nearly 11 minutes more than the Coyotes (7-5).

The Salukis won the turnover battle 4-0 although they didn't have much to show for it. They picked off Carson Camp, who entered the game with four interceptions all season, three times, and recovered a Camp fumble after he scrambled for a big gain into SIU territory. The Salukis scored only three points off those four turnovers, but sapped the clock.

"That's the most complete game on defense we've played in a long time," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "This is a good football team that has scored a ton of points. They have a good quarterback. I felt like honestly, the feeling on the sideline, there never really was a time when we felt like the momentum got away from us and the crowd got involved."

Elliott finished with a game-high 68 yards on 17 carries. Javon Williams Jr. added 47 on 10 carries and a pass completion for 23 yards.

SIU safety Qua Brown had two interceptions. Safety Clayton Bush had the other one, as the Salukis moved to 5-2 on the road this season.

Defensive end Jordan Berner, a Chester native, had three tackles, including a sack and 2.0 tackles for loss.

"Just being detailed every play," Berner said. "Just going in with the right mindset, and 60 minutes of doing your job."

The Salukis did two things in the opening half it hadn't the last four weeks of the season to take a 13-0 lead into the second half. SIU converted 5 of 11 third downs - it was 1 of 10 on third down against Youngstown State last weekend - and scored on both of its red zone chances. Gualdoni actually hit three field goals, but one was taken off the board, and Baker found Cox for a 4-yard touchdown pass in the opening half.

Gualdoni connected from 50 yards out on SIU's first drive, and hit a 26-yarder to end the half.

Gualdoni hit another field goal, from 37 yards out, but SIU took it off the board after USD committed a rare roughing-the-holder penalty. A Coyote ran over Baker, the team's holder on field goal tries and extra point attempts, and gave the Salukis the ball at the USD 10. SIU cashed in. The Coyotes brought pressure on a second-and-goal at the 4, but Baker found a wide-open Cox in the left side of the end zone for the touchdown. It was Baker's 26th passing touchdown this season, two back of Hill's record back in 2007. SIU reached the national semifinals that season.

Gualdoni's PAT put SIU up 10-0 with 8:04 left in the half.

SIU got on the board first after forcing a turnover on USD's opening possession. Camp overthrew his receiver in the middle of the field and hit Brown in the chest. Brown returned it a few yards to the SIU 37. The Salukis reached the Coyote 28 but had two straight incompletions and a sack to force a field goal. Gualdoni booted it through for his 40th career triple.

Gualdoni tied Ron Miller (1983-86) for the third-most field goals in Saluki history.

USD, losers of two of its last four games, lost for only the second time this season at home. The Coyotes failed to convert their first six third downs and finished the game 3 of 11. They rushed for 111 yards on 30 carries and threw for 236.

Box Score

NO. 21/23 SIU 22, NO. 17/20 SOUTH DAKOTA 10

SIU;3;10;3;6;--;22

USD;0;0;3;7;--;10

Team Statistic

First Downs: SIU 22, USD 20

Total Yards: SIU 407, USD 347

Rushes-Yards: SIU 48-174, USD 30-111

Passing Yards: SIU 233, USD 236

Comp-Att-Int: SIU 22-32-0, USD 21-33-3

Penalties-Yards: SIU 6-62, USD 6-39

Fumbles-Lost: SIU 0-0, USD 1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SIU, Romeir Elliott 17-68-1, Javon Williams Jr. 10-47, Donnavan Spencer 6-31, Justin Strong 6-24. USD, Nate Thomas 12-62, Travis Theis 7-24-1, Carson Camp 9-13, Johnathan Lewis 2-12.

Passing: SIU, Baker 21-30-0-1 210, Williams 1-2-0-0 23. USD, Camp 19-31-3-0 202, Lewis 2-2-0-0 34.

Receiving: SIU, Avante Cox 10-148-1, Izaiah Hartrup 5-40, Landon Lenoir 3-25, Williams 1-8. USD, Theis 5-32, Brett Samson 4-49, Caleb Vander Esch 3-51, Jaevon McQuitty 3-44.

Tackles: SIU, Bryce Notree 9, Clayton Bush 6, Qua Brown 6. USD, Jack Cochrane 12, Elijah Reed 11, Jacob Matthew 10, Isaiah McDaniels 10.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

SIU could have put the game away with a late touchdown, or a big first down when South Dakota knew it was running, but when the offense didn't score it sapped the clock. The Coyotes eventually ran out of time and lost 22-10 at home. Nic Baker was efficient in his first playoff start, completing 21 of 30 passes for 210 yards and a score without an interception. The Salukis rushed for 174 yards on 48 attempts. 

Defense: A

To hold USD to one touchdown and a field goal, in its own building, was a big performance. To force four turnovers on a club that didn't turn it over that much was even bigger. Qua Brown's interception near the 2-yard line saved at least three points, maybe seven, and the defense frustrated the Coyotes all day. Carson Camp entered the game with four interceptions, and was picked off three times. 

Special Teams: B

SIU was solid on special teams, with no blocked punts and three field goal conversions. The Salukis had no punt return yards or kickoff return yards. They allowed a 37-yard kickoff return to Wesley Eliodor, one of the best return guys in the league. Nico Gualdoni's three field goals - one was taken off the board - moved him up to third all-time on SIU's career list. 

Overall: B

SIU won handily, but might have put the Coyotes away before the final minute if it had punched a few in earlier in the game. The offense was efficient, and the Salukis nearly won with three field goals. The touchdown with 6:16 to play proved to be big. The defense was spectacular, forcing four turnovers and holding USD to 111 yards on the ground on 30 attempts. 

