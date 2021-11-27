Salukis beat South Dakota 22-10 on the road

VERMILLION, S.D. — If SIU's football team wanted to prove it was the best team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, it'll get its chance now.

The No. 21/23 Salukis got three first-half field goals from Nico Gualdoni and a big touchdown with 6:16 to play to knock off No. 17/20 South Dakota 22-10 at the DakotaDome Saturday. SIU and USD were paired in the first round of the playoffs partly because they did not play during the regular season as part of the MVFC's two-year scheduling rotation. The Salukis (8-4) didn't play No. 3 North Dakota State (10-1), the Valley Football champs, either, but will get their chance now next weekend.

SIU will play the Bison in Fargo at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.

Romeir Elliott's 5-yard touchdown run with 6:16 to play provided the final margin. SIU went for two, but quarterback Nic Baker was sacked. Baker completed 21 of 30 passes in his first FCS playoff game for 210 yards and one touchdown. He was not intercepted. The Salukis controlled the ground game with 174 yards rushing on 48 carries, and the clock with it.

SIU had the ball for more than 35 minutes, nearly 11 minutes more than the Coyotes (7-5).

The Salukis won the turnover battle 4-0 although they didn't have much to show for it. They picked off Carson Camp, who entered the game with four interceptions all season, three times, and recovered a Camp fumble after he scrambled for a big gain into SIU territory. The Salukis scored only three points off those four turnovers, but sapped the clock.

"That's the most complete game on defense we've played in a long time," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "This is a good football team that has scored a ton of points. They have a good quarterback. I felt like honestly, the feeling on the sideline, there never really was a time when we felt like the momentum got away from us and the crowd got involved."

Elliott finished with a game-high 68 yards on 17 carries. Javon Williams Jr. added 47 on 10 carries and a pass completion for 23 yards.

SIU safety Qua Brown had two interceptions. Safety Clayton Bush had the other one, as the Salukis moved to 5-2 on the road this season.

Defensive end Jordan Berner, a Chester native, had three tackles, including a sack and 2.0 tackles for loss.

"Just being detailed every play," Berner said. "Just going in with the right mindset, and 60 minutes of doing your job."

The Salukis did two things in the opening half it hadn't the last four weeks of the season to take a 13-0 lead into the second half. SIU converted 5 of 11 third downs - it was 1 of 10 on third down against Youngstown State last weekend - and scored on both of its red zone chances. Gualdoni actually hit three field goals, but one was taken off the board, and Baker found Cox for a 4-yard touchdown pass in the opening half.

Gualdoni connected from 50 yards out on SIU's first drive, and hit a 26-yarder to end the half.

Gualdoni hit another field goal, from 37 yards out, but SIU took it off the board after USD committed a rare roughing-the-holder penalty. A Coyote ran over Baker, the team's holder on field goal tries and extra point attempts, and gave the Salukis the ball at the USD 10. SIU cashed in. The Coyotes brought pressure on a second-and-goal at the 4, but Baker found a wide-open Cox in the left side of the end zone for the touchdown. It was Baker's 26th passing touchdown this season, two back of Hill's record back in 2007. SIU reached the national semifinals that season.

Gualdoni's PAT put SIU up 10-0 with 8:04 left in the half.

SIU got on the board first after forcing a turnover on USD's opening possession. Camp overthrew his receiver in the middle of the field and hit Brown in the chest. Brown returned it a few yards to the SIU 37. The Salukis reached the Coyote 28 but had two straight incompletions and a sack to force a field goal. Gualdoni booted it through for his 40th career triple.

Gualdoni tied Ron Miller (1983-86) for the third-most field goals in Saluki history.

USD, losers of two of its last four games, lost for only the second time this season at home. The Coyotes failed to convert their first six third downs and finished the game 3 of 11. They rushed for 111 yards on 30 carries and threw for 236.

