Salukis' Besard claims second straight tournament title

CARBONDALE — SIU senior Matthis Besard claimed his second straight individual title of the 2021-22 season Tuesday at the Grover Page Classic in Jackson, Tennessee.

Besard led the field of 92 at the Jackson Country Club with scores of 68, 66, and 67 to finish at 15-under par. His 201 total tied the school record for an individual at a 54-hole tournament. It was Besard's fourth career tournament title, moving him past Jake Erickson (2009-13) for the most wins in school history.

"Matthis is doing a great job in his role as a senior," SIU coach Danielle Kaufman said. "He is consistent and the last two tournaments has proven the kind of player he is. He has that desire to win and that's exactly what he does."

SIU improved each round, carding 295, 289, and 286 to finish fifth overall with a total of 870 (+6). UT-Martin, the tournament host, took the team title with a score of 852 (-12), with Tennessee Tech finishing runner-up at 857 (-7).

SIU freshman Braden Hoisington tied for 30th place with a total of 220 (+4). Senior Tom Cleaton posted 77 on the final day to finish tied for 58th place at 226 (+10). Senior Birgir Magnusson fired 73 in the third round to finish at 227 (+1), tied for 61st place. Sophomore Justin Wingerter picked up an eagle on the last day to finish at 230 (+14), tied for 72nd place. The Salukis are next at the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational Oct. 18-19 in Florence, Alabama.

