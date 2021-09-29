Salukis' Besard named MVC golfer of the week after tournament win

CARBONDALE — SIU senior Matthis Besard was named Missouri Valley Conference male co-golfer of the week on Wednesday by the league.

Besard led the field of 84 golfers after the first day of play at the Zach Johnson Invitational with a score of 134 (8-under-par). Besard was dominant at the Glen Oaks Country Club, firing rounds of 66 and 68 in the opening two rounds in Des Moines. The 2021 all-conference selection picked up where he left off in the final round, carding a 69 to close out the tournament at 10-under par and claim the individual title.

The tournament win was the third of Besard's collegiate career. His 203 total was the second-lowest individual all-time 54-hole score in program history. The Salukis finished fifth overall with a total of 867 (+15).

Besard was recognized by the MVC for the fourth time in his career. Valentin Peugnet of Illinois State was also recognized as the co-golfer of the week after helping the Redbirds tie a school record with a team score of 273 at the Badger Invitational in Wisconsin.

Lauren Green of Indiana State was the female golfer of the week after finishing third at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate in Springfield, Tennessee.

— Saluki Media Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0