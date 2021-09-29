 Skip to main content
Salukis' Besard named MVC golfer of the week after tournament win

Matthis Besard SIU golf

Matthis Besard, who helped SIU's men's golf win the Fuzzy Zoeller Intercollegiate in 2018, was named the Missouri Valley Conference men's co-golfer of the week on Wednesday.

CARBONDALE — SIU senior Matthis Besard was named Missouri Valley Conference male co-golfer of the week on Wednesday by the league.

Besard led the field of 84 golfers after the first day of play at the Zach Johnson Invitational with a score of 134 (8-under-par). Besard was dominant at the Glen Oaks Country Club, firing rounds of 66 and 68 in the opening two rounds in Des Moines. The 2021 all-conference selection picked up where he left off in the final round, carding a 69 to close out the tournament at 10-under par and claim the individual title.

The tournament win was the third of Besard's collegiate career. His 203 total was the second-lowest individual all-time 54-hole score in program history. The Salukis finished fifth overall with a total of 867 (+15).

Besard was recognized by the MVC for the fourth time in his career. Valentin Peugnet of Illinois State was also recognized as the co-golfer of the week after helping the Redbirds tie a school record with a team score of 273 at the Badger Invitational in Wisconsin.

Lauren Green of Indiana State was the female golfer of the week after finishing third at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate in Springfield, Tennessee. 

— Saluki Media Services

