Salukis blow out Dayton, 55-3, behind 658 yards

CARBONDALE — SIU punter Jack Colquhoun dropped the ball on his first attempt Saturday night against Dayton, but that was to be expected.

He didn't get many reps against the Flyers from the Pioneer Football League, as the No. 8/9 Salukis didn't punt until the final 14 minutes of their home opener. The only snap Colquhoun got bounced with just over 13:49 left in the blowout, and the 6-foot-2 Aussie dropped it, but was able to gather himself and hit one that was downed inside the 5-yard line. It was that kind of night for the Salukis in a 55-3 win in front of 7,338 fans at Saluki Stadium.

Anthony Knighton tied James Phillips' school record for sacks, blocked a field goal attempt, and six different Salukis scored a touchdown in the romp. Knighton, a 6-4 senior defensive end, wrapped up Dayton quarterback Jack Cook for an 8-yard loss late in the first half that would have been the record if Keenan Agnew didn't arrive at the same time. Knighton blocked Flyer kicker Sam Webster's 38-yard field goal attempt in the first half to help SIU's defense push the Flyers to the brink of the end of their FCS-record shutout streak.

Dayton, which competes in Division I football without any athletic scholarships, had 89 total yards at the half and didn't dent the scoreboard until the last two minutes of the third quarter. Webster converted a 28-yard field goal with 1:06 left after quarterback Jack Cook threw incomplete on third-and-goal from the SIU 10-yard line. It was the 489th straight game the Flyers scored in, dating back to October of 1976.

Nic Baker threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, all to different receivers, and SIU (2-1) rushed for three scores. Baker completed 16 of 21 passes (76.2%) and threw touchdown tosses to Landon Lenoir, Jerron Rollins and Avante Cox. Lenoir caught seven passes for 98 yards, and Cox had four catches for 98 yards.

Rollins had his first rushing touchdown as a Saluki with a 29-yard scamper that started between the tackles. Rollins broke a tackle just past the line of scrimmage and broke it outside, beating the Flyers' defense around the corner. Javon Williams Jr. broke off a 73-yard touchdown run with 3:59 to go in the first quarter for his 29th career rushing touchdown as a Saluki. Williams came within two of Muhammad Abdulqaadir for fourth place in school history.

Justin Strong took an inside handoff from the 12, cut inside, and almost walked into the end zone for another score. Marion native Hunter Milligan caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter from backup quarterback Stone Norton.

Kicker Nico Gualdoni hit a 25-yard field goal on SIU's opening drive and added a 40-yarder and seven extra points. The Salukis racked up 438 total yards on 43 plays in the first half, an average of more than 10 yards a play. SIU rushed for 278 yards on 25 carries and threw for 160 yards.

Kevin Glajchen had a sack, and Clayton Bush had a pass breakup for the defense in the first half. Cornerback David Miller, a transfer from Navy who started in place of the injured All-American, James Ceasar, who missed the game with a right shoulder injury, had a team-high eight tackles. Seven came in the first half.

Safety Joe Bubonics had eight tackles for Dayton in the first half, and fellow safety Brandon Easterling had seven. Bubonics finished with 11 stops.

