Salukis blow out Division II Quincy, 102-61

All 10 Salukis that got into the game in the first half scored at least two points against the Hawks, who played their fourth game in the last seven days. SIU pumped in fake crowd noise, as only a few players' family members, staff, the players, coaches and media were allowed at the game amidst COVID-19. The Salukis might have had a better ovation leaving the court after converting 22 of 34 from the field (64.7%) in the opening half, with 14 assists and three turnovers.

Harvey and Domask led SIU with 11 points each in the opening 20 minutes. Harvey did it without a 3-pointer, sinking 5 of 7 from the field, including the first dunk of the season for the Salukis off a fast break. Harvey caught Jakolby Long's pass on the right side of the lane and went in for the one-handed slam and a 30-15 SIU lead with 9:38 to go in the half.

Quincy hung around behind 11 points from guard Jaylen Boyd and three 3-pointers. Silas Crisler's triple with 9:18 left pulled the Hawks within 12, 30-18, and they got within nine after his other 3 of the half. SIU's Trent Brown answered with a 3-pointer, one of four for the sophomore guard, and Jones turned an offensive rebound into another triple to stretch the lead to 15. Battered off the boards Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State, SIU outboarded Quincy 20-13 in the first 20 minutes.