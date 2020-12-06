 Skip to main content
Salukis blow out Division II Quincy, 102-61
CARBONDALE — Eric Butler's layup in the final minute gave SIU a unique stat to take home with its first victory of the season at the Banterra Center Sunday.

Butler's hoop, which got the Salukis past the century mark, gave all 11 SIU players at least two points against Division II Quincy. Marcus Domask had a game-high 18 points and Ben Harvey had 16 to lead five Salukis in double figures in their 102-61 win. Guard Jaylen Boyd's 13 points led the Hawks, who played their fourth game in the last seven days and second in the last 24 hours.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 14 points, Trent Brown had a career-high 12 and Lance Jones added 11 for SIU, which put up 102 points for the first time since getting that many against North Carolina A&T on Dec. 19, 2017. The Salukis shot 55.6% from the field (40 of 72), sank 10 of 23 3-pointers and converted 12 of 16 at the free-throw line. The only players that did not compete for SIU were injured forward J.D. Muila and walk-on forward Will Keller.

SIU controlled the pace and mastered the boards against Quincy, outrebounding the Hawks 45-30. Quincy trailed by 22 at the break and missed 14 of its first 16 shots in the second half. Domask's transition bucket off a turnover pushed the Salukis ahead 71-39 and capped a 15-5 run to start the second half.

Jones' bucket with 12:50 to go in the first half gave SIU its first double-digit lead of the game at 20-9, and the Salukis went into the locker room up 56-34 at the break.

All 10 Salukis that got into the game in the first half scored at least two points against the Hawks, who played their fourth game in the last seven days. SIU pumped in fake crowd noise, as only a few players' family members, staff, the players, coaches and media were allowed at the game amidst COVID-19. The Salukis might have had a better ovation leaving the court after converting 22 of 34 from the field (64.7%) in the opening half, with 14 assists and three turnovers.

Harvey and Domask led SIU with 11 points each in the opening 20 minutes. Harvey did it without a 3-pointer, sinking 5 of 7 from the field, including the first dunk of the season for the Salukis off a fast break. Harvey caught Jakolby Long's pass on the right side of the lane and went in for the one-handed slam and a 30-15 SIU lead with 9:38 to go in the half.

Quincy hung around behind 11 points from guard Jaylen Boyd and three 3-pointers. Silas Crisler's triple with 9:18 left pulled the Hawks within 12, 30-18, and they got within nine after his other 3 of the half. SIU's Trent Brown answered with a 3-pointer, one of four for the sophomore guard, and Jones turned an offensive rebound into another triple to stretch the lead to 15. Battered off the boards Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State, SIU outboarded Quincy 20-13 in the first 20 minutes.

Quincy made 14 of 32 from the field in a fast-paced game (43.8%), including 3 of 13 from the 3-point line. The Hawks made all three of their free-throw attempts.

SIU made 4 of 11 3s and 8 of 11 at the stripe. The Salukis' 56 points tied for the seventh-most in school history in the opening half. They were the most since they put up 56 against Evansville in 2002.

SIU is home for its next three scheduled games, against Murray State Friday and against North Dakota Dec. 17 and 18.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

Grades

Offense: A

It was hard to judge SIU against a Division II team that had just driven up Sunday morning, but the Salukis moved the ball, took good shots, and made a lot of them at a fairly empty Banterra Center. SIU was faster with the ball, too, which made it hard for the Hawks to keep up and challenge a lot of shots. 

Defense: B

For this game, SIU chose to crash in to most of the drivers with all five guys, and try to recover to outside shooters. Against Murray State Friday night, that might change, but, for one day, the Salukis got all the rebounds (45-30 off the glass), limited their opponent's second-chance points (Quincy had four) and challenged a lot of shooters. The Hawks missed 14 of their first 16 shots in the second half and finished the game 23 of 61 from the field (37.7%).

Overall: A

It's not always easy to be the favorite, and Quincy had a lot to play for after blowing a double-digit lead in the second half Saturday against Lindenwood. The Salukis had to play in a mostly empty gym for the first time, and had eight newcomers compete. SIU jumped out early, rebounded well as a group, and upped its defense in the second half with a 22-point halftime lead. 

Box Score

SIU 102, QUINCY 61

SIU;56;46;--;102

SEMO;34;27;--;61

QUINCY (61) – Jaylen Boyd 5-9 3-3 13, Viktor Kovacevic 2-5 1-2 5, Will Wolfe 2-7 0-0 4, Tanner Stuckman 3-4 0-0 7, Charles Callier 1-5 0-0 2, Silas Crisler 3-6 0-0 8, Adam Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Markus Lofton 0-0 0-0 0, Paul Zilinskas 0-2 1-3 1, Jack Youmans 3-11 0-0 9, Mick Sullivan 2-5 2-2 6, Solomon Gustafson 1-1 1-1 3, J.J. Schwepker 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 23-61 8-11 61.

SIU (102) – Marcus Domask 7-12 2-3 18, Ben Harvey 7-10 2-3 16, Trent Brown 4-7 0-0 12, Anthony D'Avanzo 3-8 3-4 9, Lance Jones 3-7 4-4 11, Eric Butler 1-3 0-0 2, Sekou Dembele 2-2 0-0 4, Kyler Filewich 2-4 0-0 4, Steven Verplancken Jr. 6-8 0-0 14, Jakolby Long 1-2 0-0 2, Dalton Banks 3-7 1-2 7, Chris Cross 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 40-72 12-16 102.

Halftime score - SIU 56, Quincy 34. 3-Point Goals - Quincy 7-27 (Boyd 0-1, Kovacevic 0-1, Wolfe 0-2, Stuckman 1-2, Callier 0-3, Crisler 2-4, Moore 0-2, Youmans 3-9, Schwepker 1-1, Yezbak 0-1, Zilinskas 0-1), SIU 10-23 (Domask 2-5, Brown 4-7, D'Avanzo 0-1, Jones 1-3, Verplancken 2-3, Banks 0-2, Cross 1-1). Team Fouls - Quincy 15, SIU 14. Rebounds - Quincy 30 (Youmans 7), SIU 45 (Domask 9, D'Avanzo 8). Assists - Quincy 12, SIU 23. Turnovers - Quincy 14, SIU 6. Records - Quincy 0-4, SIU 2-0.

