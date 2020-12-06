Salukis blow out Division II Quincy, 102-61

CARBONDALE — Eric Butler's layup in the final minute gave SIU a unique stat to take home with its first victory of the season at the Banterra Center Sunday.
Butler's hoop, which got the Salukis past the century mark, gave all 11 SIU players at least two points against Division II Quincy. Marcus Domask had a game-high 18 points and Ben Harvey had 16 to lead five Salukis in double figures in their 102-61 win. Guard Jaylen Boyd's 13 points led the Hawks, who played their fourth game in the last seven days and second in the last 24 hours.
Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 14 points, Trent Brown had a career-high 12 and Lance Jones added 11 for SIU, which put up 102 points for the first time since getting that many against North Carolina A&T on Dec. 19, 2017. The Salukis shot 55.6% from the field (40 of 72), sank 10 of 23 3-pointers and converted 12 of 16 at the free-throw line. The only players that did not compete for SIU were injured forward J.D. Muila and walk-on forward Will Keller.
SIU controlled the pace and mastered the boards against Quincy, outrebounding the Hawks 45-30. Quincy trailed by 22 at the break and missed 14 of its first 16 shots in the second half. Domask's transition bucket off a turnover pushed the Salukis ahead 71-39 and capped a 15-5 run to start the second half.
Jones' bucket with 12:50 to go in the first half gave SIU its first double-digit lead of the game at 20-9, and the Salukis went into the locker room up 56-34 at the break.
All 10 Salukis that got into the game in the first half scored at least two points against the Hawks, who played their fourth game in the last seven days. SIU pumped in fake crowd noise, as only a few players' family members, staff, the players, coaches and media were allowed at the game amidst COVID-19. The Salukis might have had a better ovation leaving the court after converting 22 of 34 from the field (64.7%) in the opening half, with 14 assists and three turnovers.
Harvey and Domask led SIU with 11 points each in the opening 20 minutes. Harvey did it without a 3-pointer, sinking 5 of 7 from the field, including the first dunk of the season for the Salukis off a fast break. Harvey caught Jakolby Long's pass on the right side of the lane and went in for the one-handed slam and a 30-15 SIU lead with 9:38 to go in the half.
Quincy hung around behind 11 points from guard Jaylen Boyd and three 3-pointers. Silas Crisler's triple with 9:18 left pulled the Hawks within 12, 30-18, and they got within nine after his other 3 of the half. SIU's Trent Brown answered with a 3-pointer, one of four for the sophomore guard, and Jones turned an offensive rebound into another triple to stretch the lead to 15. Battered off the boards Wednesday at Southeast Missouri State, SIU outboarded Quincy 20-13 in the first 20 minutes.
Quincy made 14 of 32 from the field in a fast-paced game (43.8%), including 3 of 13 from the 3-point line. The Hawks made all three of their free-throw attempts.
SIU made 4 of 11 3s and 8 of 11 at the stripe. The Salukis' 56 points tied for the seventh-most in school history in the opening half. They were the most since they put up 56 against Evansville in 2002.
SIU is home for its next three scheduled games, against Murray State Friday and against North Dakota Dec. 17 and 18.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!