Salukis' Brown a big contributor at offensive end, too

Tevin Brown, a 6-5 junior who is on the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top mid-major player, took only seven shots in over 33 minutes. He finished the game with a season-low three points but also grabbed six rebounds.

SIU made 21 of 26 at the free-throw line, including 14 of 18 in the second half, to hold off the Racers (3-2). Marcus Domask and Anthony D'Avanzo had 13 points each to lead the Salukis, who snapped a three-game skid in their series against their rival from the Ohio Valley Conference. Ben Harvey scored 12 points, and Lance Jones and Dalton Banks added 10 each.

Entering Sunday's games, SIU was second in the MVC in offense (86.3 points per game), fourth in field goal percentage (49.1%) and first in 3-point shooting (44.4%, 28 of 63). Four Salukis are averaging double figures, and Jones is not far behind at 9.3 points per game.

"There's not one person that you can truly key on," Trent Brown said. "Sometimes five, six, however many on the court, sometimes five guys at a time that can hit a deep shot, and a big shot. So it's really easy to space the floor when you have that. Everyone's willing to throw that extra pass, one more, and we're just always happy for each other. When we get goin', it's a lot of fun."

SIU next hosts North Dakota (1-5) on Thursday and Friday, in what will be the first of, hopefully, many back-to-back series this season. The MVC moved to doubleheader series at one site earlier this season for the 2020-21 campaign. The Salukis are scheduled to open league play at home against Evansville on Dec. 27 and 28. They hope to find one more game between now and Dec. 27, as they have two more they can schedule under this year's NCAA rule that will limit them to 25 games. Eighteen of those will, hopefully, come during conference play.

