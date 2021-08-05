Salukis' Brown named to Buck Buchanan Award Watch List

CARBONDALE — Qua Brown, a second team All-American by The Associated Press and Stats Perform last season, was named to the watch list for the FCS' top defensive award on Thursday.
The 5-foot-11, 206-pound SIU safety was one of four players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference to make the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award. The award goes to the FCS's top defensive player. Brown started six of the seven games he played in last season and led the nation with four forced fumbles. His six career forced fumbles are tied for the second-most in Saluki history.
Former linebacker Tyler Williamson (2012-14) has the record, eight forced fumbles.
Brown joined Northern Iowa defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, the 2021 MVFC Defensive Player of the Year, South Dakota State linebacker Logan Backhaus and North Dakota State linebacker James Kaczor on the 35-player watch list. Fourteen of the 35 players were finalists for the award in the spring.
Southern University lineman Jordan Lewis, who led the FCS in sacks, tackles for loss and lost yardage, won the award in the spring. He hopes to join Dexter Coakley, the inaugural winner of the award in 1995 who repeated the next year, as the only multiple-year winners in history.
A Saluki has never won the Buck Buchanan Award. Jeremy Chinn, who is going into his second season with the Carolina Panthers, was a finalist in 2019 but finished 17th in the voting by a national panel. Cornerback Korey Lindsey came in 21st in 2010, linebacker Brandin Jordan was ninth in 2009, and defensive back Alexis Moreland was 16th in 2003.
SIU wide receiver Avante Cox was named to the watch list for the FCS' top offensive award, the Walter Payton Award, Wednesday.
Seven signal-callers: SIU completed its second practice of the fall season Thursday, and three quarterbacks have emerged as getting the most reps early on. But it's close, because there are seven quarterbacks on the roster, and there would have been eight had Jaylen DeVries not moved to tight end.
Behind fifth-year junior Stone Labanowitz and fourth-year sophomore Nic Baker, the Salukis have five freshmen. Hunter Simmons, a Marion native, and Alabama native Jakob Foss are true freshmen. Labanowitz, Baker and Cincinnati transfer Michael Lindauer got most of the reps Thursday. Still in shells and shorts, the three did some skeleton work, some 7-on-7 drills, and a few 11-on-11 plays.
Lindauer, a 6-3, 200-pound righty from Evansville, Indiana, played in two games with the Bearcats in 2020 (against Austin Peay and East Carolina). He rushed two times for 15 yards but did not throw a pass.
Local flavor: Chester native Jordan Berner is a returning starter at defensive end, but he's not the only player with regional ties on this year's team.
Linebacker Bryson Strong (Belleville Althoff High School) led the team in tackles last season with 72 stops, and running back Justin Strong, his brother, rushed for two touchdowns and caught three touchdown passes. Running back Javon Williams Jr. is a returning All-American, and Johnston City native Nico Gualdoni hit the game-winning field goal against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State last fall.
Marion's Simmons is in the quarterback room, and former Sparta High School standout Tony Williams is running with the running backs. Guard Jackson Sailliez (West Frankfort), wide receivers Hunter Milligan (Marion) and Tate Johnson (Herrin), and kicker Jake Baumgarte (Herrin) are also fighting for playing time this spring.
