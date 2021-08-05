Salukis' Brown named to Buck Buchanan Award Watch List

CARBONDALE — Qua Brown, a second team All-American by The Associated Press and Stats Perform last season, was named to the watch list for the FCS' top defensive award on Thursday.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound SIU safety was one of four players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference to make the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award. The award goes to the FCS's top defensive player. Brown started six of the seven games he played in last season and led the nation with four forced fumbles. His six career forced fumbles are tied for the second-most in Saluki history.

Former linebacker Tyler Williamson (2012-14) has the record, eight forced fumbles.

Brown joined Northern Iowa defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, the 2021 MVFC Defensive Player of the Year, South Dakota State linebacker Logan Backhaus and North Dakota State linebacker James Kaczor on the 35-player watch list. Fourteen of the 35 players were finalists for the award in the spring.

Southern University lineman Jordan Lewis, who led the FCS in sacks, tackles for loss and lost yardage, won the award in the spring. He hopes to join Dexter Coakley, the inaugural winner of the award in 1995 who repeated the next year, as the only multiple-year winners in history.