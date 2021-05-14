Salukis' Ceasar, Cox earn first team All-American honors from AFCA

CARBONDALE — Cornerback James Ceasar became the third different SIU football player to be named a first team All-American Friday.
Ceasar, who led the nation with 14 pass breakups and added 40 tackles, an interception, sack and fumble recovery in 10 games, was named a first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. The Detroit native was joined on the AFCA's first team by Saluki wide receiver Avante Cox, who has already picked up All-America team honors from Stats Perform and The Associated Press. Ceasar, Cox and running back Javon Williams Jr. have all been named first team All-Americans by at least one organization this spring.
A junior from Rochester, Cox led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in receiving with 66 catches for 838 yards and five touchdowns. He added 25 carries for 238 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt. Cox had 100-yard receiving games against North Dakota, North Dakota State, Southeastern Louisiana and Weber State, giving him the most in one season since Billy Reed had four in 2015.
Cox caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in SIU's 34-31 win at Weber State and rushed for a touchdown in the Salukis' 31-26 loss at South Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals. He was named first team All-American by Stats Perform and the AFCA and second team by The Associated Press.
The Salukis' four All-Americans matches the school record set in 2009. SIU went 6-4 in 2020-21, finishing 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (fifth place). The Salukis earned their first playoff berth since 2009 as an at-large bid, and beat Weber State on the road before falling at top-seeded South Dakota State in the quarterfinals on the road. The Jackrabbits play Sam Houston State for the national championship Sunday at 1 p.m. on ABC.
The AFCA has selected an All-America Team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five divisions. What makes the teams unique is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the coaches themselves.
Ceasar and Cox were two of six MVFC players on the first team by the AFCA. SDSU running back Pierre Strong Jr., Jackrabbit offensive lineman Garrett Greenfield, Northern Iowa defensive lineman Jared Brinkman and Illinois State offensive lineman Drew Himmelman joined them on the first team. North Dakota State defensive lineman Spencer Waege and Bison linebacker James Kaczor were second team picks.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman