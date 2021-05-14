Salukis' Ceasar, Cox earn first team All-American honors from AFCA

CARBONDALE — Cornerback James Ceasar became the third different SIU football player to be named a first team All-American Friday.

Ceasar, who led the nation with 14 pass breakups and added 40 tackles, an interception, sack and fumble recovery in 10 games, was named a first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. The Detroit native was joined on the AFCA's first team by Saluki wide receiver Avante Cox, who has already picked up All-America team honors from Stats Perform and The Associated Press. Ceasar, Cox and running back Javon Williams Jr. have all been named first team All-Americans by at least one organization this spring.

A junior from Rochester, Cox led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in receiving with 66 catches for 838 yards and five touchdowns. He added 25 carries for 238 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per rushing attempt. Cox had 100-yard receiving games against North Dakota, North Dakota State, Southeastern Louisiana and Weber State, giving him the most in one season since Billy Reed had four in 2015.

Cox caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in SIU's 34-31 win at Weber State and rushed for a touchdown in the Salukis' 31-26 loss at South Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals. He was named first team All-American by Stats Perform and the AFCA and second team by The Associated Press.