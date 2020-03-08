Salukis' Cernak named MAC Co-Swimmer of the Year

CARBONDALE — Freshman Adam Cernek broke the school record in the 200-yard backstroke, winning the event at the Mid-American Conference championships Sunday, and was named the league's Co-Swimmer of the Year with Missouri State's Antonio Thomas.

The SIU men's swimming and diving team finished in third place with 622 points at the MAC championships. The point total was SIU's highest since joining the MAC in 2009. Missouri State won the conference team title with 892 points.

"I think we built as the meet went on and ended on our best session," first-year SIU coach Geoff Hanson said. "To end with two individual titles and well-earned recognition for Kai (Hoffmann-Dussome) and Adam (Cernek) was special. We lose a lot of seniors, so there is a lot to replace. But a lot of our freshman stepped up and made A-finals. We really show a bright future, but for now, we're going to enjoy these seniors and how they performed in their last meet."

The Salukis earned a bevy of specialty awards at the conclusion of the meet.

Cernek was also awarded MAC Freshman of the Year. The Turany, Slovakia native became the first Saluki since Till Pallmann in 2015 to earn Swimmer of the Year.