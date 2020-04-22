Salukis' Chinn got unique introduction to Division I football

Chinn was the league's newcomer of the week after getting seven tackles and picking off a pass in a win over South Dakota. He made the MVFC All-Newcomer Team and started his last three years, earning first team all-conference honors as a junior and senior. Thursday night, he plans on watching the opening round of the draft in Fishers with his family. Ranked the 50th-best player in the entire draft by ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold, the 6-3, 221-pound defensive back could be the first Saluki taken in the first round of the NFL draft since Terry Taylor in 1984.

Chinn met with all 32 NFL teams during the week of the combine and worked out on the field at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. He was not able to do any individual workouts for teams because of the coronavirus, but has been busy in the days leading up to the draft.

"I've been on the phone a lot. I don't know if there is one team that has stuck out more than others," Chinn said.

Chicago, Dallas, Cleveland, Miami, San Francisco or Jacksonville could be in the most need for a starting safety. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Chinn going to Atlanta with the 47th pick in his latest mock draft. Mock drafts from NFL.com, CBSSports.com and The Athletic had him going to the Bears or Browns in the second round.

The NFL draft is scheduled to air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network beginning at 7 p.m. The second and third rounds, on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network, begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The final four rounds, which air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network, begin at 11 a.m. Fans can also watch the draft through the ABC, ESPN or NFL apps with applicable subscription/proper cable provider.

