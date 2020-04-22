Salukis' Chinn got unique introduction to Division I football

CARBONDALE — SIU safety Jeremy Chinn got a unique introduction to Division I football in September of 2016.
Nursing a shoulder injury, the 6-foot-1 true freshman from Fishers, Indiana, watched the first game with his new team not from the sidelines, but from the press box. Saluki coach Nick Hill had Chinn, an all-state defensive back in high school, sit in the press box at FAU Stadium and draw Florida Atlantic's formation. Chinn, now a consensus All-American and projected to go in the opening two rounds of the NFL draft, was also tasked to keep track of the Owls' personnel.
"That was really cool, especially for coach Hill, to bring a true freshman along and put me up in the box," Chinn said. "He saw a lot in me in the beginning. I sat up there with coach (Carl) Franks and coach (Mike) Williamson."
SIU certainly could have used Chinn that day in Boca Raton, Florida. Starting cornerback Roman Tatum broke his hand on the first defensive play of the game making a tackle after a 3-yard run. Florida Atlantic's Greg Howell uncorked a 48-yard touchdown run on the next play, and added a 37-yard scamper later in the 38-30 victory.
Chinn missed the next two games but returned after the off-week to start Missouri Valley Football Conference play against 12th-ranked Northern Iowa. The Panthers won 42-21, the first of five straight losses during a 4-7 campaign. Chinn started the last six games of the season and finished the year second on the team in tackles per game. He had at least seven tackles in all six games he started, including a season-high 10 at Missouri State in a three-point loss.
Chinn was the league's newcomer of the week after getting seven tackles and picking off a pass in a win over South Dakota. He made the MVFC All-Newcomer Team and started his last three years, earning first team all-conference honors as a junior and senior. Thursday night, he plans on watching the opening round of the draft in Fishers with his family. Ranked the 50th-best player in the entire draft by ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold, the 6-3, 221-pound defensive back could be the first Saluki taken in the first round of the NFL draft since Terry Taylor in 1984.
Chinn met with all 32 NFL teams during the week of the combine and worked out on the field at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. He was not able to do any individual workouts for teams because of the coronavirus, but has been busy in the days leading up to the draft.
"I've been on the phone a lot. I don't know if there is one team that has stuck out more than others," Chinn said.
Chicago, Dallas, Cleveland, Miami, San Francisco or Jacksonville could be in the most need for a starting safety. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Chinn going to Atlanta with the 47th pick in his latest mock draft. Mock drafts from NFL.com, CBSSports.com and The Athletic had him going to the Bears or Browns in the second round.
The NFL draft is scheduled to air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network beginning at 7 p.m. The second and third rounds, on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network, begin at 6 p.m. Friday. The final four rounds, which air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network, begin at 11 a.m. Fans can also watch the draft through the ABC, ESPN or NFL apps with applicable subscription/proper cable provider.
