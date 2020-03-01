Salukis' Chinn runs 4.45 40, posts top broad jump among DBs at NFL Combine

CARBONDALE — Former SIU safety Jeremy Chinn ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and had the top broad jump of all defensive backs Sunday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound senior ran a 4.46 unofficially on NFL Network, but the time was later changed to an official 4.45. Chinn's time tied him for the 11th-best performance in the 40-yard dash of all the defensive backs there, with Iowa's Michael Ojemudia and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. His 138-inch broad jump was the top mark on Sunday, and his vertical was tied for the second-best jump on the day.

Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger jumped 42 inches on his vertical at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chinn bench-pressed 225 pounds 20 times on Saturday, the first day the defensive backs worked out. Sunday's workouts were on the field.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter, a writer for NFL.com, called Chinn one of the winners of the combine, which featured more than 300 athletes.