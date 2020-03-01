Salukis' Chinn runs 4.45 40, posts top broad jump among DBs at NFL Combine

CARBONDALE — Former SIU safety Jeremy Chinn ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and had the top broad jump of all defensive backs Sunday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
The 6-foot-3, 221-pound senior ran a 4.46 unofficially on NFL Network, but the time was later changed to an official 4.45. Chinn's time tied him for the 11th-best performance in the 40-yard dash of all the defensive backs there, with Iowa's Michael Ojemudia and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. His 138-inch broad jump was the top mark on Sunday, and his vertical was tied for the second-best jump on the day.
Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger jumped 42 inches on his vertical at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Chinn bench-pressed 225 pounds 20 times on Saturday, the first day the defensive backs worked out. Sunday's workouts were on the field.
NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter, a writer for NFL.com, called Chinn one of the winners of the combine, which featured more than 300 athletes.
"Chinn has a thick build (6-3, 221), but his hips were fluid and he adjusted to the ball well in the air," Reuter wrote. "He extended away from his body to grab passes, as well. I think Chinn might have hit his head on the Lucas Oil Stadium roof with a 41-inch vertical (just behind Dugger's 42-inch jump) and his 11-6 broad jump tied for second best among all 2020 combine participants. He also ran an impressive 4.45 40. Chinn's game film and work at the Senior Bowl in January were appreciated by scouts, too, but I think he gained a few more fans with his Indy workout."
Chinn played down near the line of scrimmage to help SIU's run defense a lot in 2019, registering 71 tackles. He had a career-high 15 stops in the Salukis' win at Western Illinois and also picked off a team-high four passes. Chinn's 13 career interceptions rank fifth in SIU history, and his six forced fumbles are tied for the second-most in school history.
Chinn finished his storied career with 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 passes defended and six forced fumbles. He finished 17th in the voting for the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the nation's top FCS defensive player.
