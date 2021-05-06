Salukis' Cleaton named scholar-athlete

Cleaton was named first team after being selected as an honorable mention pick last year. Cleaton earned a 3.88 GPA during the fall semester and closed out the 2020-21 season with SIU's third-best stroke average, carding a scoring average of 74.4 through 21 rounds. He started off the season with 13 straight rounds in the 70s before carding a season-low round of 69 at the Murray State Invitational; a tournament in which he finished in a tie for fourth. At the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Championship, the Rugby, England, native finished in a tie for 10th with a three-round 228 (+12).