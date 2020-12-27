Salukis close out 63-57 win over Evansville

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones scored 19 points and Marcus Domask added 14 to lead SIU's men's basketball team to a closer-than-expected 63-57 win over Evansville Sunday in both teams' league opener.

Domask provided the final margin at the free-throw line with 16.5 seconds to go and grabbed the final rebound. The sophomore forward made 4 of 7 at the stripe, as SIU canned 21 of 29 to move to 7-0 for the first time since 1947. Evansville made 9 of 14 at the free-throw line and climbed to within six points of the lead several times in the final two minutes but weren't able to close the gap.

Jones fouled out in the final minute but made 8 of 10 at the stripe and 5 of 12 from the field.

Jawaun Newton scored 14 points to lead Evansville (2-5, 0-1 Missouri Valley Conference), Noah Frederking had 12, and Shamar Givance added 11.

The Salukis missed 11 of its final 12 shots to end the first half but took a 28-19 lead at the break. The Aces' 19 points were the fewest allowed in the opening half since SIU coach Bryan Mullins took over last season.

The same two teams are at it Monday at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.