Salukis' Cook leaving as graduate transfer

CARBONDALE — SIU senior guard Aaron Cook is leaving the men's basketball program as a graduate transfer, according to multiple reports Monday.
Cook played in only six games last season before breaking his right (shooting) hand in the Salukis' road loss at Murray State. He had hoped to return 4 to 6 weeks later, but the hand never healed enough for him to play, and he missed the rest of SIU's 16-16 season.
Cook will apply for a medical redshirt, and is expected to get it. If he finishes his undergraduate degree later this year he will be eligible to transfer and play right away for his fifth season.
Cook, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard, averaged a team-best 15 points per game in his six games this past season. Cook had 20 assists, 14 turnovers and 19 steals, which ranked among the most in the country through his six games. He averaged 31.1 minutes per game and shot 55.2% from the field.
Cook had started 63 straight games before missing SIU's home win over North Carolina Central, the longest active streak in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Cook scored 845 points in four seasons, an average of 8.2 points per game. His 138 career steals are tied for the 10th-most in school history. Cook is a career 41.9% shooter and a 34.1% 3-point shooter (86 of 252). He was also one of the Salukis' top defenders. His seven steals against Oakland Nov. 10, 2019, were a career high and tied him with three others in school history to swipe that many.
Cook's departure leaves coach Bryan Mullins with six scholarships for the 2020-21 season. Senior guard Eric McGill and graduate students Ronnie Suggs and Barret Benson exhausted their eligibility. Junior guard/forward Brendon Gooch, sophomore guard Harwin Francois and redshirt freshman guard Karrington Davis have entered the transfer portal for next season, and junior center Stevan Jeremic is also looking for a new home after reaching the end of his Division I eligibility. Jeremic may still try to play in a lower division for his final year.
The Salukis signed two high school senior guards last November, Dalton Banks of Eau Claire North (Wisconsin) High School and Eric Butler of Orlando Christian High School. Banks was an Associated Press second team all-state pick and is a finalist for the state's coaches association player of the year award. Butler helped Orlando Christian win the Class 2A state championship in Florida with 12 points, all in the fourth quarter, in the title game.
Cook's departure leaves SIU without a senior on scholarship for next season, as Gooch and Jeremic were its only juniors. Junior forward Will Keller is a walk-on. It also leaves the Salukis with six returning players for next season, with four of the five scholarship players recruited by Mullins and his staff. Keller joined the team under Mullins' tenure. SIU had 11 newcomers this past season, tied for the fifth-most of any team in NCAA Division I.
