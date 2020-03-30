Salukis' Cook leaving as graduate transfer

CARBONDALE — SIU senior guard Aaron Cook is leaving the men's basketball program as a graduate transfer, according to multiple reports Monday.

Cook played in only six games last season before breaking his right (shooting) hand in the Salukis' road loss at Murray State. He had hoped to return 4 to 6 weeks later, but the hand never healed enough for him to play, and he missed the rest of SIU's 16-16 season.

Cook will apply for a medical redshirt, and is expected to get it. If he finishes his undergraduate degree later this year he will be eligible to transfer and play right away for his fifth season.

Cook, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard, averaged a team-best 15 points per game in his six games this past season. Cook had 20 assists, 14 turnovers and 19 steals, which ranked among the most in the country through his six games. He averaged 31.1 minutes per game and shot 55.2% from the field.

Cook had started 63 straight games before missing SIU's home win over North Carolina Central, the longest active streak in the Missouri Valley Conference.