Salukis could lose Puerto Rico trip after NCAA pushes start date

Division I men's teams can play 24 regular-season games with one MTE up to three games, 25 games with a two-game MTE, or 25 games without an MTE. SIU currently has contracts with seven non-conference opponents, Tulsa (on the road Nov. 28), Southeast Missouri State (on the road Dec. 2), Southern Mississippi (Dec. 5), Murray State (Dec. 11), San Francisco (on the road Dec. 15) and Eastern Washington (Dec. 19). The Salukis have an agreement with Saint Louis to return a game from last season, but have not settled on a date.

The SIU women's team can play 25 regular-season games or 23 games plus one MTE, which can include up to four games.

The NCAA moved the start date back in order to give teams their best chance to compete without as many students on their campuses. SIU, for example, is planning to move some of its classes online after the Thanksgiving break. The association said at least three-quarters of Division I schools will have completed their fall terms or moved classes and final exams online.

Things will start ramping up for the upcoming season as soon as Monday. For just over three weeks (Sept. 21-Oct. 13), teams may participate in strength and conditioning, meetings and skill instruction up to 12 hours a week. Up to eight of the 12 hours can be skill instruction. Programs can begin practicing for the upcoming season Oct. 14, working out up to 20 hours a week, four hours a day, with at least one day off a week. Teams get 42 days to get their 30 practices in.

