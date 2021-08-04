Salukis' Cox named to Walter Payton Award Watch List

CARBONDALE — SIU wide receiver Avante Cox was one of 35 players named to the watch list for the Walter Payton Award on Wednesday by Stats Perform.

The award goes to the top FCS player in the nation. Cox, a consensus All-American last season after hauling in 66 passes in 10 games for 838 yards and five touchdowns, was one of four players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference to make the list. South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr., a finalist for the award last season, North Dakota running back Otis Weah, who was also a finalist, and North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson joined Cox on the list.

Cox became the first Saluki to make the watch list since former quarterback Mark Iannotti in 2015. Quarterback Cole Kelley, an NFL prospect from Southeastern Louisiana that threw for 418 yards and two touchdowns and ran for three more at SIU last season, is the defending Walter Payton Award winner. Kelley is one of 14 finalists for the award from the spring season.

A national panel will elect the winner after the 2021 fall season ends. More players can join the watch list as the season goes on. Stats Perform will also award the Buck Buchanan Award (top defensive player), Jerry Rice Award (top freshman), Eddie Robinson Award (top coach) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award after the season. Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance are among the winners of the Payton Award.

