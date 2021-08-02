Salukis' Cox, Williams named preseason first team All-American by Stats Perform

CARBONDALE — Wide receiver Avante Cox and running back Javon Williams Jr. led a five-player SIU contingent on the Stats Perform Preseason All-American Team, released Monday.

Cox, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior that was a consensus All-American last season, and Williams were named first team preseason All-American. Cox caught 65 passes, second-most in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, for 838 yards and five touchdowns for the 6-4 Salukis. Williams, a former Centralia High School quarterback, rushed for a team-high 532 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries last season. Williams also caught eight passes for 61 yards and averaged 9.4 yards per punt return.

Defensive back Qua Brown was on the second team, and offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron and defensive back James Ceasar were on the third team. Brown, a 5-11, 206-pound senior, had 44 tackles and a team-high four forced fumbles last season. Furcron, a 6-2, 327-pound lineman from Crest Hill, has started 41 games, including the last 34 entering this season. Ceasar, who led the nation with 14 pass breakups and added 40 tackles, an interception, sack and fumble recovery in 10 games, was named a first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association last season.