Salukis delaying women's basketball search until after season

CARBONDALE — SIU is putting off selecting women's basketball coach Cindy Stein's replacement until after the current season, according to interim athletic director Matt Kupec.

Stein, who has won 397 games in 24 years as a head coach entering this week, announced in the summer her intentions to retire after the current season. The Salukis have four sixth-year seniors, two other seniors that would be eligible to return next season if they wish (guards Caitlin Link and Payton McCallister), seven underclassmen and one junior, guard/forward Allea Potter.

Stein hired two new assistants this season, former Saluki guard Marialice Jenkins and Todd Schultze. Jody Adams-Birch, a former head coach at Murray State and Wichita State, is the associate head coach.

"We're going to go through the season," Kupec said. "We're doing to conduct a search and hire someone at the end of the season, so, we're going to start the search at the end of the season. We've talked to coach Stein. She'll lead us this year, and we think that's the best way to proceed."

Stein is 397-332 overall after SIU's 0-2 start this season. The Salukis fought 15th-ranked Tennessee to the end on the road in both teams' opener, but fell 59-49 after leading for most of the game. SIU then got beat 67-46 at Kansas City. The Salukis are back in action the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 24, at home against IUPUI. Stein is 115-126 at SIU in her ninth season. She helped a single-win squad go from 10th to fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference in her second year, but has been unable to get SIU back into conference contention.

The Salukis finished fourth in 2016, 2017 and 2018 before falling to sixth in 2019, seventh in 2020 and eighth last season, when the Salukis had to use several different start lineups because of players missing games due to COVID-19. This year she returns more than 85% of her scoring and rebounding. Two of her sixth-year seniors will go down as some of the best to ever play at SIU, guard Makenzie Silvey and forward Abby Brockmeyer. Silvey has 1,527 career points, about 250 from Cartaesha Macklin's record. Brockmeyer entered the season fourth in school history in blocks, with 108, eighth in rebounding (776), with 1,087 points, 128 assists and 102 steals.

SIU has a tremendous academic reputation. Silvey, Brockmeyer and McCallister all made the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team and the Salukis finished eighth in the country in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) academic top-25 honor roll. It was the fourth time in the last five years SIU made that list.

A search after the season could allow the new athletic director, which SIU hopes to hire by January or February, an opportunity to pick their own new face of the women's program. By waiting until after the season to start the search, Kupec and the administration will lose the ability to interview candidates now, and could be searching for a new coach at the same time several other programs are, too. Kupec admitted recruiting new athletes to SIU for next season could be particularly challenging.

"It's a challenge. There's no doubt," he said. "You might (face a challenge), you might not. I was involved in a coaching transition when I was in college. Sometimes we gotta remember the coach is a big part of it, no doubt, but the institution, the opportunity, we're going to get a great coach. We think we can build a real jewel here."

SIU hasn't played in the postseason since competing in the Women's Basketball Invitational in 2016 and 2017. The Salukis played in the Women's NIT in 2007, after winning the regular-season title and losing in their first game of the MVC Tournament, and haven't played in the NCAA Tournament since 1992.

