Salukis' Domask named to All-MVC second team, All-Freshman Team

CARBONDALE — SIU guard Marcus Domask, the team's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder during conference play, was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team and All-Freshman Team Tuesday in a vote by league head coaches, sports information directors and media.
Domask, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound freshman from Waupun, Wisconsin, was also named to the five-player All-Newcomer Team. He became the first player in Saluki history to earn a spot on the all-conference first or second team as a freshman. Freshman Lance Jones, the Salukis' starting point guard and third-leading scorer during league play, was left off the five-player All-Freshman Team.
With the MVC Tournament still to play, Domask helped SIU (16-15, 10-8 MVC) to a fifth-place finish in the Valley after the Salukis were picked last in the preseason poll. His scoring average (13.8 points per game) ranks second-best in school history behind Charlie "Chico" Vaughn in 1958-59. Domask leads all freshmen in the Valley in scoring and assists, is second in rebounding and third in steals. He started all 31 games and scored in double figures 22 times, with 20 or more five times. His 28 points in SIU's win at Drake were the most points by a freshman in the MVC since 2014, and his game-winning jumper at the Banterra Center Feb. 8 lifted the Salukis over preseason favorite Missouri State.
The league's specialty award winners (player of the year, newcomer of the year, freshman of the year, etc.) will be announced at 2 p.m. later Tuesday. The Valley won't announce its coach of the year or scholar-athlete of the year until Thursday morning's awards luncheon at the Hilton at the Ballpark in St. Louis. The Valley Tournament begins Thursday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Jones, a freshman from Evanston, started 25 of 31 games and averaged nine points a game. His 77 assists for the season are third-best on the team, and his 30 steals are nine behind team leader Eric McGill. Jones upped his scoring average to 11.3 points per game during league play and shot 48.3% from the field. During conference play, Jones sank 18 of 53 3-pointers (34%), the third-most on the team.
Domask joined Valparaiso guard Donovan Clay, Illinois State guard D.J. Horne, Loyola guard Marquise Kennedy and Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia on the All-Freshman Team.
Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green, Valparaiso guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, Indiana State guard Tyreke Key, Loyola center Cameron Krutwig and Northern Iowa center Austin Phyfe made up the all-conference first team. Domask joined Bradley guard Darrell Brown, Braves forward Elijah Childs, Missouri State guard Keandre Cook and Drake center Liam Robbins on the second team. Five of the 10 players on the first two all-conference teams were underclassmen, and only two were seniors, Brown and Cook.
Domask joined Loyola guard/forward Tate Hall, LaRavia, Drake guard Roman Penn and Missouri State forward Gaige Prim on the All-Newcomer Team.
