Salukis' Domask named to All-MVC second team, All-Freshman Team

CARBONDALE — SIU guard Marcus Domask, the team's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder during conference play, was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team and All-Freshman Team Tuesday in a vote by league head coaches, sports information directors and media.

Domask, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound freshman from Waupun, Wisconsin, was also named to the five-player All-Newcomer Team. He became the first player in Saluki history to earn a spot on the all-conference first or second team as a freshman. Freshman Lance Jones, the Salukis' starting point guard and third-leading scorer during league play, was left off the five-player All-Freshman Team.

With the MVC Tournament still to play, Domask helped SIU (16-15, 10-8 MVC) to a fifth-place finish in the Valley after the Salukis were picked last in the preseason poll. His scoring average (13.8 points per game) ranks second-best in school history behind Charlie "Chico" Vaughn in 1958-59. Domask leads all freshmen in the Valley in scoring and assists, is second in rebounding and third in steals. He started all 31 games and scored in double figures 22 times, with 20 or more five times. His 28 points in SIU's win at Drake were the most points by a freshman in the MVC since 2014, and his game-winning jumper at the Banterra Center Feb. 8 lifted the Salukis over preseason favorite Missouri State.

