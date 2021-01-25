 Skip to main content
Salukis' Domask to miss Indiana State series with foot injury
SIU Butler Basketball

SIU guard Marcus Domask (right) goes up against Butler's JaKobe Coles (left) Monday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Domask scored 26 points to lead the Salukis to a 76-73 victory, and was named Missouri Valley Conference co-player of the week Wednesday.

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — SIU's men's basketball team will try to end its first losing streak of the season without its best player Monday night.

Sophomore forward Marcus Domask, the third-leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference at 16.3 points per game, will miss the Salukis' two-game series at Indiana State with an injury to his left foot, the team announced Monday afternoon. His status is week-to-week, according to the team. Domask, last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, leads the team in scoring and in blocks, with 10 in 10 starts. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Domask is SIU's second-leading rebounder at 4.5 per game and ranks second on the team with 32 assists. He leads the MVC in minutes per game (33.9).

SIU (7-3, 1-3 MVC) takes on Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) Monday night at 6 and Tuesday at 4 at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Salukis are set to make their return after a 21-day break because of COVID-19-related issues. They haven't played a game since falling by 31 points, the worst loss in the Bryan Mullins era, at Drake on Jan. 4 (86-55). SIU won its first seven games but dropped its next three, at home against Evansville in the second game of a two-game series and the two at Drake. 

The Salukis have four days between Tuesday's game at Indiana State and the first game of a two-game series against Northern Iowa (3-10, 2-6) on Saturday in Carbondale. 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

