Salukis' Domask to miss Indiana State series with foot injury

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — SIU's men's basketball team will try to end its first losing streak of the season without its best player Monday night.

Sophomore forward Marcus Domask, the third-leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference at 16.3 points per game, will miss the Salukis' two-game series at Indiana State with an injury to his left foot, the team announced Monday afternoon. His status is week-to-week, according to the team. Domask, last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, leads the team in scoring and in blocks, with 10 in 10 starts. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Domask is SIU's second-leading rebounder at 4.5 per game and ranks second on the team with 32 assists. He leads the MVC in minutes per game (33.9).

SIU (7-3, 1-3 MVC) takes on Indiana State (6-7, 3-5) Monday night at 6 and Tuesday at 4 at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. The Salukis are set to make their return after a 21-day break because of COVID-19-related issues. They haven't played a game since falling by 31 points, the worst loss in the Bryan Mullins era, at Drake on Jan. 4 (86-55). SIU won its first seven games but dropped its next three, at home against Evansville in the second game of a two-game series and the two at Drake.

The Salukis have four days between Tuesday's game at Indiana State and the first game of a two-game series against Northern Iowa (3-10, 2-6) on Saturday in Carbondale.

