Salukis drop third straight to end regular season, fall 84-59 at MSU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - In a place Missouri State had beaten its previous three opponents by more than 60 points, SIU's men's basketball team couldn't overcome a season-high 23 turnovers Saturday.
The Salukis dropped their third straight game to end the regular season, 84-59 at JQH Arena, and will be the fifth seed at next week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis. SIU (16-15, 10-8 MVC) will play fourth-seeded Bradley (20-11, 11-7) at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Enterprise Center in the tournament quarterfinals. The Braves lost at home to Loyola Saturday.
The Bears (15-16, 9-9) got a career-high high 15 points from senior forward Kabir Mohammed, who hadn't even played in the previous six games, and avoided becoming the second team in league history to be picked to win the Valley and finish in the bottom four. Former Missouri State coach Paul Lusk's 2018 squad, which had NBA forward Alize Johnson, was picked to win the league and finished in the bottom four.
Missouri State won for the fifth time in its last 11 games Saturday to earn the sixth seed at the conference tournament. The Bears will play third-seeded Indiana State (18-11, 10-7) at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
SIU, which lost for the fifth time in its last six games, missed its chance to become the most underrated team in league history. Picked last in the league's preseason poll, the Salukis earned a top-six finish with its home win over Evansville Feb. 20 but could have become the first team picked last to finish with 11 wins. Drake was picked last in the 2017-18 preseason poll and won 10 games, tying for third place.
Lance Jones scored a career-high 28 points for the Salukis, but he also finished with seven turnovers and no assists. Trent Brown added 10 points off the bench.
Missouri State overcame 12 first-half turnovers to take a 39-31 halftime lead. Mohammed, who started on Senior Day, led all scorers with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Keandre Cook had seven first-half points, and Tulio Da Silva added six.
Jones led SIU with 10 first-half points but committed three of the Salukis' 12 first-half turnovers. Both teams had seven steals in the opening 20 minutes.
