Salukis drop to 18th in Stats poll, MSU enters at 19
MVFC

Salukis drop to 18th in Stats poll, MSU enters at 19

SIU Missouri State Football

SIU running back Romier Elliott breaks a tackle from Missouri State linebacker Lucas Eatman Saturday at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri. The Salukis led the Bears 19-7 at the half but fell 30-27 Saturday.

 NATHAN PAPES, Springfield News-Leader
CARBONDALE — The SIU football team dropped eight spots in the latest Stats Perform FCS top 25 poll after Saturday's loss at Missouri State.
The Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) came in 18th in the poll, which was released Monday, after their second straight loss. The Bears (4-4, 4-1) entered the poll at No. 19, their first top 25 ranking since Oct. 1, 2018, after Saturday's 30-27 win over the Salukis at Plaster Stadium. It was MSU's third straight win over a top 25 team.
Four other MVFC teams made the Stats poll, North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1) at No. 2, South Dakota State (4-1) at No. 4, North Dakota (4-1) at No. 6 and Northern Iowa (3-3) at No. 23. NDSU is scheduled to host SDSU on Saturday.
North Dakota's game against Missouri State that was scheduled for Saturday in Grand Forks, North Dakota, was canceled by the MVFC because of COVID-19-related issues within UND's program. The game can't be rescheduled because both teams don't have the same off-week the next two weeks, which means the Fighting Hawks will lose their second straight game due to COVID.
With two weeks to go in the regular season, NDSU, SDSU, UND and MSU are tied for first place in the MVFC at 4-1.
James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) beat William & Mary 38-10 on Saturday in its first game in three weeks and received 31 of 40 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the poll. The poll is voted on by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. 
Weber State (3-0) was third and Sam Houston State (4-1) was fifth in the poll. 
 

