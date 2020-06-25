Salukis' Eason named academic All-American

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU sprinter Tyjuana Eason earned second team Google Cloud Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday.

Eason, a Kankakee native, became the first Saluki women's track and field athlete to earn academic All-American honors since Toni Whitfield in 2010. She became the 101st Saluki to earn academic All-American honors since 1970.

Eason graduated from SIU with a bachelor's degree in social work and is currently a graduate student in the program with a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA. The 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference Women's Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Eason won three conference titles en route to being named the conference's Most Valuable Athlete at the 2020 MVC indoor championships. An 11-time MVC champion and a 19-time All-MVC honoree, Eason finished her career as the school record holder in both the indoor 60-meter dash and 200 dash.

Eason was one of three from the MVC that were selected to the cross country/track and field academic All-American teams, joining Valparaiso's Katherine Germann and Loyola's Riley DeMeulenaere.

