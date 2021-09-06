Salukis fall 1 spot to 8th in Stats Perform list after win

STATS PERFORM POLL
1. Sam Houston (1-0, 0-0 AQ7), 1,212 points (32 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Week 1 Result: 42-16 win at Northern Arizona
2. South Dakota State (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,185 (11)
Previous Ranking: 3; Week 1 Result: 42-23 win at Colorado State
3. James Madison (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 1,150 (2)
Previous Ranking: 2; Week 1 Result: 68-10 win over Morehead State
4. Montana (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 1,087 (5)
Previous Ranking: 9; Week 1 Result: 13-7 win at Washington
5. North Dakota State (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,050
Previous Ranking: 4; Week 1 Result: 28-6 win over Albany
6. Delaware (1-0, 1-0 CAA), 965
Previous Ranking: 5; Week 1 Result: 34-24 win at Maine
7. Eastern Washington (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 880
Previous Ranking: 11; Week 1 Result: 35-33 2-OT win at UNLV
8. Southern Illinois (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 873
Previous Ranking: 7; Week 1 Result: 47-21 win at Southeast Missouri
9. North Dakota (1-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 858
Previous Ranking: 8; Week 1 Result: 35-14 win at Idaho State
10. Weber State (0-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 764
Previous Ranking: 6; Week 1 Result: 40-17 loss at Utah
11. Montana State (0-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 598
Previous Ranking: 12; Week 1 Result: 19-16 loss at Wyoming
12. Villanova (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 585
Previous Ranking: 16; Week 1 Result: 47-3 win at Lehigh
13. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0, 0-0 Southland), 584
Previous Ranking: 15; Week 1 Result: 49-28 win at North Alabama
14. UC Davis (1-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 576
Previous Ranking: 23; Week 1 Result: 19-17 win at Tulsa
15. ETSU (1-0, 0-0 Southern), 442
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 1 Result: 23-3 win at Vanderbilt
16. Jacksonville State (0-1, 0-0 AQ7), 427
Previous Ranking: 10; Week 1 Result: 31-0 loss to UAB
17. Austin Peay (1-0, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 417
Previous Ranking: 20; Week 1 Result: 30-20 win at Chattanooga
18. VMI (1-0, 0-0 Southern), 415
Previous Ranking: 17; Week 1 Result: 45-24 win over Davidson
19. Central Arkansas (0-1, 0-0 AQ7), 407
Previous Ranking: 14; Week 1 Result: 40-21 loss at Arkansas State
20. Monmouth (0-1, 0-0 Big South), 290
Previous Ranking: 13; Week 1 Result: 50-15 loss at Middle Tennessee
21. Northern Iowa (0-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 287
Previous Ranking: 21; Week 1 Result: 16-10 loss at Iowa State
22. Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0 Big South), 208
Previous Ranking: 19; Week 1 Result: 35-25 win over Reinhardt
23. Missouri State (0-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 187
Previous Ranking: 24; Week 1 Result: 23-16 loss at Oklahoma State
24. Holy Cross (1-0, 0-0 Patriot), 160
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 1 Result: 38-28 win at UConn
25. Richmond (1-0, 0-0 CAA), 135
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked; Week 1 Result: 38-14 win over Howard
Dropped Out: Chattanooga (18), Nicholls (22) and North Carolina A&T (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Murray State 125, Chattanooga 72, Nicholls 61, Sacramento State 40, Samford 40, New Hampshire 36, Alabama A&M 34, Furman 20, Sacred Heart 17, Jackson State 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 8, Stephen F. Austin 8, North Carolina Central 7