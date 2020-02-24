Salukis fall at Northern Iowa, but can start making Friday plans in St. Louis

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team led Northern Iowa by eight at the half Sunday, but 20 unanswered points by the Panthers helped them rally for a 64-52 win at the McLeod Center.
SIU missed four straight shots during the stretch, turned it over three times, and saw its chance of becoming the first team this season to win at UNI fall by the wayside. Isaiah Brown scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Panthers (23-5, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference) to within one win of the outright league title. Saluki center Barret Benson and Eric McGill led the Salukis (16-13, 10-6) with 11 points each.
"It was a drought for us," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "When Eric and Marcus and Barret are missing some easy ones, it definitely keeps us a little stagnant. We gotta do a better job of moving the ball and trying to find some easier shots and some open 3s for our other guys, as well."
Tywhon Pickford capped a 13-0 run when he missed in close, missed the tip-in, grabbed a second offensive rebound, and scored after Trent Brown fouled him. Pickford missed the free throw, but encapsulated UNI's dominance off the glass. The Panthers nearly doubled up the Salukis off the boards, 45-25, including 17-3 off the offensive boards. UNI outscored SIU 13-3 off second-chance points.
"They had a lot of offensive rebounds during that segment that we went scoreless," said Benson, who had two rebounds. "The crowd got into it. We lost our composure a little bit, started taking tough shots, and the ball got to sticking a little bit. We just didn't play hard enough and didn't play tough enough to win that game, that's the bottom line."
The game was a vicious series of runs. Down 24-11 to start the game, SIU went up six with a 16-0 run. The Salukis extended their halftime lead to 10 off Jones' steal and runout with 18:19 to go. The Panthers took the lead back with an 11-0 run.
"The game gets decided in all sorts of different places," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "The start may have been enough for us. It proved not to be. The way they played for 12 minutes may have been enough for them. It proved not to be. The game was decided when Ty got two offensive rebounds and put it back in and got fouled. That, to me, felt like 'OK, we're going now.'"
SIU closes the regular season at home against Indiana State Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at Missouri State. The Salukis sit tied with Bradley (19-10, 10-6) for third place, two games back of UNI and one back of Loyola (19-10, 11-5). A win over the Sycamores would guarantee SIU a top-five finish, and you can start making your Friday night plans for the MVC Tournament. The Salukis can't finish any lower than sixth, as they own the tiebreaker against Drake (18-11, 8-8) should they match the Bulldogs' record at the end, and the loser of Tuesday's game between Missouri State (14-15, 8-8) and Valparaiso (15-14, 8-8) will suffer its ninth Valley loss.
Evansville (9-20, 0-16) is guaranteed the 10 seed at the MVC Tournament, and Illinois State (9-19, 4-12) is guaranteed the ninth seed.
