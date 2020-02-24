Salukis fall at Northern Iowa, but can start making Friday plans in St. Louis

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team led Northern Iowa by eight at the half Sunday, but 20 unanswered points by the Panthers helped them rally for a 64-52 win at the McLeod Center.

SIU missed four straight shots during the stretch, turned it over three times, and saw its chance of becoming the first team this season to win at UNI fall by the wayside. Isaiah Brown scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Panthers (23-5, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference) to within one win of the outright league title. Saluki center Barret Benson and Eric McGill led the Salukis (16-13, 10-6) with 11 points each.

"It was a drought for us," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "When Eric and Marcus and Barret are missing some easy ones, it definitely keeps us a little stagnant. We gotta do a better job of moving the ball and trying to find some easier shots and some open 3s for our other guys, as well."

Tywhon Pickford capped a 13-0 run when he missed in close, missed the tip-in, grabbed a second offensive rebound, and scored after Trent Brown fouled him. Pickford missed the free throw, but encapsulated UNI's dominance off the glass. The Panthers nearly doubled up the Salukis off the boards, 45-25, including 17-3 off the offensive boards. UNI outscored SIU 13-3 off second-chance points.

