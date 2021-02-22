Salukis fall out of Stats Perform top 25 poll, NDSU still No. 1

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team fell out of the Stats Perform top 25 poll on Monday, following Saturday's 44-21 loss at North Dakota in both teams' spring openers.

The Salukis (1-1, 0-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) were 24th in the preseason spring poll, and as high as 13th in another national poll. SIU fell all the way to 27th after committing five turnovers in the loss. The Salukis' opponent this weekend, No. 1 North Dakota State (2-0, 1-0), beat Youngstown State Sunday for its 39th straight victory, an FCS record. The Bison are predicted to win the MVFC again.

SIU and NDSU square off at Saluki Stadium at noon on Saturday.

The first FCS coaches poll of the spring will come out in March. NDSU was one of five MVFC teams in the Stats Perform top 25. South Dakota State (1-0, 1-0) was third, followed by No. 5 Northern Iowa (0-1), No. 7 Illinois State (0-0) and North Dakota at No. 14. Austin Peay was 26th, followed by SIU at 27th. Youngstown State also received votes.

— Todd Hefferman

