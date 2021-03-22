Salukis fall to 10th in latest Stats Perform poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team fell five spots to No. 10 in the latest Stats Perform top 25 poll released Monday.

The Salukis (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) were one of five Valley Football teams in the top 25, which was voted on by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1) moved up to second after defeating previously unbeaten North Dakota (4-1) Saturday at the Fargodome. South Dakota State (4-1) moved up to fourth after blowing out SIU 44-3 at Saluki Stadium on Saturday.

North Dakota fell to sixth place, and Northern Iowa (2-3) fell to 22nd after losing to Missouri State (3-4, 3-1) Saturday, 13-6. The Panthers played without starting quarterback Will McElvain, who was injured. The Bears, who host SIU Saturday at Plaster Stadium, was 27th in the poll. Illinois State also received votes, nine to be exact, as voters put them in before the Redbirds announced late Sunday night they were opting out of the rest of the spring in order to prepare for the fall.

James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) remained No. 1 despite not playing due to COVID-19 issues for the second straight weekend. JMU and NDSU were either No. 1 or 2 for the 50th straight Stats poll Monday.

