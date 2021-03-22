 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salukis fall to 10th in latest Stats Perform poll
0 comments
SIU Football

Salukis fall to 10th in latest Stats Perform poll

{{featured_button_text}}
032121-spt-siu-fb-05.jpg

SIU linebacker Bryson Strong (31) and cornerback James Ceasar (2) slow down South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis (22) during the first quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team fell five spots to No. 10 in the latest Stats Perform top 25 poll released Monday.

The Salukis (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) were one of five Valley Football teams in the top 25, which was voted on by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1) moved up to second after defeating previously unbeaten North Dakota (4-1) Saturday at the Fargodome. South Dakota State (4-1) moved up to fourth after blowing out SIU 44-3 at Saluki Stadium on Saturday.

North Dakota fell to sixth place, and Northern Iowa (2-3) fell to 22nd after losing to Missouri State (3-4, 3-1) Saturday, 13-6. The Panthers played without starting quarterback Will McElvain, who was injured. The Bears, who host SIU Saturday at Plaster Stadium, was 27th in the poll. Illinois State also received votes, nine to be exact, as voters put them in before the Redbirds announced late Sunday night they were opting out of the rest of the spring in order to prepare for the fall.

James Madison (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) remained No. 1 despite not playing due to COVID-19 issues for the second straight weekend. JMU and NDSU were either No. 1 or 2 for the 50th straight Stats poll Monday.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Loyola has become a fan favorite thanks to Sister Jean

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News