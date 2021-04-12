 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salukis fall to 18th, Southeastern Louisiana moves up to 17th
0 comments
MVFC

Salukis fall to 18th, Southeastern Louisiana moves up to 17th

{{featured_button_text}}
032121-spt-siu-fb-06.jpg

SIU safety Qua Brown (24) forces a fumble by South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) during the first quarter at Saluki Stadium on Saturday in Carbondale.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team fell two spots without playing a game in the Stats Perform top 25, to No. 18, ahead of this weekend's regular-season finale against Southeastern Louisiana.

The Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) haven't played since falling at Missouri State 30-27 on March 27 in Springfield, Missouri. SIU can wrap up consecutive winning records for the first time since 2012-13 with a victory over the 17th-ranked Lions (4-2, 4-2 Southland Conference). Kickoff at Saluki Stadium is set for noon on Saturday.

SIU was one of five MVFC teams in the top 25, which is voted on by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. North Dakota State (6-1, 5-1 MVFC) remained second, behind No. 1 James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), by 18 points. The Bison got 12 first-place votes, while the Dukes got 25. Fourth-ranked South Dakota State (4-1, 4-1 MVFC), which is at NDSU Saturday, got one first-place vote. Fifth-ranked Sam Houston State (5-0, 5-0 Southland) got two first-place votes. North Dakota (4-1, 4-1) was right behind Sam Houston State.

Missouri State (5-4, 5-1) moved up a spot to No. 14 after defeating Youngstown State 21-10. Northern Iowa (3-4, 3-4) fell two spots, out of the top 25 at No. 26.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News