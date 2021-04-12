Salukis fall to 18th, Southeastern Louisiana moves up to 17th

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team fell two spots without playing a game in the Stats Perform top 25, to No. 18, ahead of this weekend's regular-season finale against Southeastern Louisiana.

The Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) haven't played since falling at Missouri State 30-27 on March 27 in Springfield, Missouri. SIU can wrap up consecutive winning records for the first time since 2012-13 with a victory over the 17th-ranked Lions (4-2, 4-2 Southland Conference). Kickoff at Saluki Stadium is set for noon on Saturday.

SIU was one of five MVFC teams in the top 25, which is voted on by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. North Dakota State (6-1, 5-1 MVFC) remained second, behind No. 1 James Madison (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), by 18 points. The Bison got 12 first-place votes, while the Dukes got 25. Fourth-ranked South Dakota State (4-1, 4-1 MVFC), which is at NDSU Saturday, got one first-place vote. Fifth-ranked Sam Houston State (5-0, 5-0 Southland) got two first-place votes. North Dakota (4-1, 4-1) was right behind Sam Houston State.

Missouri State (5-4, 5-1) moved up a spot to No. 14 after defeating Youngstown State 21-10. Northern Iowa (3-4, 3-4) fell two spots, out of the top 25 at No. 26.

