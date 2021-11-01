 Skip to main content
Salukis fall to 7th, 9th in major FCS polls after road loss

SIU wide receiver Landon Lenoir (17) runs from Northern Iowa defensive back Korby Sander (5) during a 52-yard touchdown reception in the first half Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Lenoir caught four passes for 93 yards, but the Panthers beat the Salukis 23-16.

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team remained in the top 10 after Saturday's loss at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa. 

The Salukis (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) fell four spots to No. 7 in the Stats Perform top 25 poll and six spots to ninth in the American Football Coaches Association list after their 23-16 loss. The Panthers (5-3, 3-2) moved up three spots to No. 13 in the Stats poll and up two spots to 15 in the coaches list. SIU and UNI were two of six MVFC teams in the two major polls.

North Dakota State (8-0, 5-0) remained behind defending national champion Sam Houston (7-0, 5-0 AQ) at No. 2 in both lists. South Dakota State (6-2, 3-2) was ninth in the Stats list, followed by UNI at 13, Missouri State (5-3, 4-2) at 17 and South Dakota (5-3, 3-2) at 23. The Salukis host the Bears Saturday at noon. The coaches poll had SIU at 9, SDSU at 12, UNI at 15, MSU at 20 and USD at 21. 

— Todd Hefferman

