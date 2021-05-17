Salukis' Farmer, Cleveland honored by MVC

CARBONDALE — SIU baseball players Noah Farmer and Cody Cleveland earned weekly awards from the Missouri Valley Conference, the league announced Monday. Farmer was the MVC's pitcher of the week, and Cleveland was the league's player of the week after the Salukis took 3 of 4 at Indiana State last weekend.

Cleveland went 14-for-22 (.636) with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs for SIU over five games last week. All five games were multi-hit games, including four three-hit games. His slash line for the week was .636/.640/1.045. Defensively, he was perfect in 27 chances and helped the Salukis turn six double plays. Against Indiana State, who came into the weekend with the MVC's best staff ERA, Cleveland went 11-for-17 (.647) with six runs scored, a double, two home runs and five RBIs from the leadoff spot.

Farmer pitched a complete-game seven-hit shutout at Indiana State on Sunday. Farmer scattered seven singles and didn't allow a Sycamore runner to reach third base in the win. He struck out four and didn't issue a walk, and he needed just 90 pitches to complete the shutout.