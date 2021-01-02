Salukis' Filewich earning big minutes during Valley play

CARBONDALE — Missouri Valley Conference coaches are continually looking for matchups during these new two-day doubleheaders against league rivals. SIU coach Bryan Mullins found one midway through the second half Monday against Evansville with 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward Kyler Filewich.

Filewich scored after a few dribbles over Purple Aces forward Evan Kuhlman with 13:50 to play and drew the foul. The freshman from Winnipeg, Canada, missed the free throw, but gave the Salukis a temporary 45-44 lead. His next bucket, through 6-9 Iyen Enaruna's defense in the Banterra Center paint, pushed the lead to three. The Salukis (7-1, 1-1 MVC) went right back to Filewich on their next possession, and he was able to draw the foul. His free throw put SIU up 48-46, but it wasn't able to hold it against a record-tying performance from the Aces.

Evansville tied a school record with 17 3-pointers in an 84-72 win. Filewich finished the two-day split against Evansville 4 of 6 from the field, 2 of 4 at the free-throw line for 10 points in 29 minutes. He added five rebounds, and continued to develop into a full-time basketball player. A former defensive end, tight end and offensive tackle in Canada, Filewich was thrown into the fire this season after SIU's projected starting forward, junior college transfer J.D. Muila, was lost to a torn meniscus.