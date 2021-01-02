Salukis' Filewich earning big minutes during Valley play

CARBONDALE — Missouri Valley Conference coaches are continually looking for matchups during these new two-day doubleheaders against league rivals. SIU coach Bryan Mullins found one midway through the second half Monday against Evansville with 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward Kyler Filewich.
Filewich scored after a few dribbles over Purple Aces forward Evan Kuhlman with 13:50 to play and drew the foul. The freshman from Winnipeg, Canada, missed the free throw, but gave the Salukis a temporary 45-44 lead. His next bucket, through 6-9 Iyen Enaruna's defense in the Banterra Center paint, pushed the lead to three. The Salukis (7-1, 1-1 MVC) went right back to Filewich on their next possession, and he was able to draw the foul. His free throw put SIU up 48-46, but it wasn't able to hold it against a record-tying performance from the Aces.
Evansville tied a school record with 17 3-pointers in an 84-72 win. Filewich finished the two-day split against Evansville 4 of 6 from the field, 2 of 4 at the free-throw line for 10 points in 29 minutes. He added five rebounds, and continued to develop into a full-time basketball player. A former defensive end, tight end and offensive tackle in Canada, Filewich was thrown into the fire this season after SIU's projected starting forward, junior college transfer J.D. Muila, was lost to a torn meniscus.
"I think Kyler's been great for us. Kyler's a competitor, and when he plays with that type of energy and competitiveness he really helps our group," Mullins said. "I think he's getting better every single week, really, since he's been here, and I continue to think he's going to get better every week and every year he's here. But we need his physicality and energy. We need him to be vocal on the defensive end for us. We're asking a lot from a freshman, but I think he's capable of doing all that."
Monday's lesson? Treat every game like it's Butler or Murray State.
"(Tuesday) we had a really good practice," Filewich said. "We're just talkin' that it's time to get back after it, so we don't have any losses like that the rest of the year."
SIU puts its perfect road record on the line Sunday and Monday at one of the last undefeated teams in the country, 11-0 Drake (2-0 MVC). The Bulldogs enter this weekend's series at the Knapp Center in Des Moines as one of 15 teams still undefeated, as of Saturday. Drake is off to its best start in school history and a 2-0 start in the Valley after back-to-back road wins at Indiana State.
With Darnell Brodie (6-10, 275), Shanquan Hemphill (6-6, 195) and Tremell Murphy (6-6, 210), SIU will need Filewich's presence inside more than ever. Drake leads the league in scoring offense (84.7 points per game) and is second in the Valley in scoring defense (60.8 points allowed per game) going into the weekend. The Bulldogs have won 10 of their 11 games by double digits, with their last one, the second of two games in two days at Indiana State, the only victory by single digits (73-66).
"It's, obviously, super physical, in the Valley. It's a super physical league," Filewich said. "I just do the best I can every possession to get the best position I can. It's harder now, obviously, than it was in high school, and I feel like if I can get good position I can make good things happen for us, offensively."
