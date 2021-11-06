Salukis flutter in second half, fall 38-28 to Missouri State

CARBONDALE — Ranked third in the country just a week ago, SIU's football team might now enter its final two weeks of the regular season outside the top 15.

Up 13-10 at the half, the No. 7/9 Salukis allowed 21 straight points to No. 17/20 Missouri State to start the second half and never recovered in a 38-28 loss in front of more than 7,000 fans at Saluki Stadium. Bears quarterback Jason Shelley rushed for a 14-yard touchdown, Tobias Little had a 1-yard scoring run, and Kevon Latulas broke off an 87-yard run around the left end to help MSU win for the third time in its last four games.

SIU (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) forced three turnovers and sacked Shelley eight times in the first half, but didn't dot the scoreboard in the second half until Nic Baker found Izaiah Hartrup for a 19-yard touchdown with 10:26 to play.

Shelley, who entered the game ninth in the country in total offense per game (313 yards per game), rushed for two scores and threw for 208. It was his ninth straight 200-yard passing game, a new single-season school record.

Baker threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, but fell to 9-3 as a starter.

The Salukis lost for the second straight game for the first time this season. SIU rushed for just 51 yards on 31 carries. Donnavan Spencer led the team with 30 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The loss overshadowed two outstanding performances from the SIU defense and kicker Nico Gualdoni. Anthony Knighton finally got the Salukis' career sacks record with a stop in the first half. Knighton got by his blocker with a swim-move of his arm over his left shoulder and took down the 5-11, 197-pound Shelley as he tried to escape to his left. SIU had eight sacks in the game, one off the second-most in Saluki Stadium history.

Gualdoni hit two 50-yard field goals in the first half to help SIU take a 13-10 halftime lead. His second, a 55-yarder on the final play of the first half, tied the school record set by Gregg Goodman in 1970 at Arkansas State. Gualdoni, a Johnston City native, hit his 36th and 37th career field goals, moving ahead of Scott Everhart (1999-2000) for the fourth-most in school history. Ron Miller (1983-86) is in third place with 40 career field goals. Kyle Dougherty (2007-10) and Craig Coffin (2002-06) are first and second, respectively, in school history with 56 and 50 field goals.

Things didn't start well for the Salukis. Instead of losing a linebacker to two personal fouls, as SIU did last weekend at Northern Iowa after Bryce Notree was ejected, it lost a linebacker another way in the first quarter. Linebacker Zach Burrola was called for targeting after he launched himself at Shelley after he was wrapped up low by defensive end Richie Hagarty. The play was upheld upon a review, the Bears got a 15-yard penalty, and Burrola was ejected.

Shelley scored the first points of the day on a 20-yard keeper through a hole on the left side. Kicker Jose Pizano hit the extra point.

SIU went three-and-out on its first drive and avoided disaster when Justin Strong fumbled on the first offensive play. Strong got through a small hole on the left side and was hit near the line of scrimmage. The football went backwards, where offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron recovered. Strong redeemed himself after Dre Newman recovered Kyriq McDonald's muffed punt. Nic Baker took the snap with two running backs in the backfield, faked the handoff, and floated one over the middle Strong snared with his fingertips near the 5. Strong took it in for the tying touchdown.

Newman made an incredible play after McDonald dropped Jack Colquhoun's punt, literally climbing over the MSU safety to grab the ball at the 13.

The Salukis had a chance to go ahead after Shelley was stripped of the ball in Bears territory, but were stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the MSU 28.

Pizano's career-long, 51-yard field goal late in the first quarter gave MSU a 10-7 lead. SIU answered off Gualdoni's 50-yard field goal with 12:24 left in the half.

SIU closes the regular season at Indiana State Nov. 13 and at home against Youngstown State Nov. 20.

