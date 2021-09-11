Kansas State rallies for 31-23 win over SIU

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The defense forced four turnovers and the offense scored 23 points in one quarter, but SIU football coach Nick Hill still left Bill Snyder Family Stadium sick to his stomach Saturday night.
Going for their second win over an FBS opponent in the last two years, the No. 8/9 Salukis nearly got it against Kansas State. Trailing 14-0 early, they rallied to take a two-point halftime lead, but came up empty in the second half in a 31-23 loss. SIU had to settle for a 32-yard Nico Gualdoni field goal after a 17-play, 6-minute-plus march early in the second quarter and got all the way to the KSU 21 in the final minute before coming up short.
"Our guys played with a ton of passion and emotion, character, really, and they really showed that tonight," Hill said. "They really enjoy playing this game. I'm really just sick to my stomach because I felt like we should have won that football game. Kansas State is a really good football team. They're physical, and they did a ton of things to make it tough for us to move the football. We couldn't get into a rhythm. Our defense, they flew around, they had better team speed. I just can't say enough about our defense."
Cornerback P.J. Jules delivered SIU's first defensive touchdown since 2018 with a 41-yard interception return late in the first half, but it was KSU's defense that ultimately won the game. The Wildcats (2-0) rallied behind backup quarterback Will Howard after starter Skylar Thompson was hurt in the first quarter, and got Saluki quarterback Nic Baker. With SIU knocking on the door of the game-tying score, 6-foot-3, 255-pound end Felix Anudike got past his man and caught Baker from behind on a first-and-10 from the 21. Baker fumbled, and tackle Timmy Horne recovered with 19 seconds to play.
Baker lost two fumbles, both in the fourth quarter, and completed 16 of 27 passes for 176 yards. Even when he seemed to have time to throw, the 5-9 sophomore struggled to find a spot. His longest completion went for 21 yards.
"They got a lot of good players over there, and they played good defense all night," Baker said. "I just give our offense credit to keep fighting, and our O-linemen did a great job, our offense did a great job, our defense did a great job."
Running back Deuce Vaughn earned his fourth straight 100-yard game going back to last season, but his longest run was 16 yards on 26 attempts. Vaughn still scored three touchdowns and finished with 120 yards, but considering his 59-yard scoring run against Stanford last weekend, the Salukis walked away happy with trying to contain him.
SIU safety Qua Brown, who had a team-high nine tackles, said it was tough to read where the 5-6, 173-pound Vaughn intended to go.
"That guy's pretty elusive. He's got great patience. He's good with his jump-cuts," Brown said. "I can only play as fast as the linebacker or the guy in front of me, and his fit, and Deuce does a great job of making it look like he's gonna go here, or he'll bounce out and sprint towards the sideline."
SIU (1-1) got two rushing touchdowns from Javon Williams Jr. in the first half to get back in the game. The Centralia native had only 46 yards on 12 carries, but punched it in from four yards and one yard, respectively, to pass Deji Karim (2007, 2009) and Karlton Carpenter (1995-98) for fifth place in school history with 28 career rushing touchdowns.
Howard had to come in for Thompson after he stopped in the middle of a play going to his right and fell to the ground in the opening quarter. After handing off to Vaughn on a run left, he was setting up to block for him after he broke a tackle and changed direction to try to go around the right end. Thompson was down for a few minutes, but popped up before getting helped to the sideline.
Howard completed only eight passes in just over three quarters of action but did enough to lead KSU to the win in its home opener in front of 47,628 fans. Wide receiver Malik Knowles caught four passes for 112 yards, with 93 of them coming on two catches. Knowles had a 43-yard reception and a 50-yard catch in the first half. Neither went for a touchdown.
SIU hosts Dayton (1-0) Saturday at Saluki Stadium for the first of five home games. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Kansas State is home next weekend against Nevada at 1 p.m.
