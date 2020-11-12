Salukis forced to pull out of Louisville bubble because of positive tests

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team has pulled out of the Louisville multi-team event due to at least one positive COVID-19 test and its surrounding quarantine, according to a report from the Louisville Courier Journal.
The Salukis informed the University of Louisville, the host of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic and SIU's first opponent there Nov. 25, that they would not compete, an anonymous source told the Courier Journal. A source close to SIU's team confirmed the news to The Southern Illinoisan. Evansville is expected to join the field.
SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins did not immediately return a message from The Southern Thursday. Mullins is scheduled to meet with local media Thursday afternoon to discuss Wednesday's three signees for the 2021-22 season, but will now have a lot more to discuss. The loss of the three games at Louisville could delay the Salukis' season to Dec. 2, when they are scheduled to play at Southeast Missouri State and new coach Brad Korn, a former Saluki forward. SIU was still working on filling its final two dates of its non-conference season earlier this week.
Under new NCAA rules this year, SIU has to play at least 13 games to be eligible for the postseason. Presumably, the Salukis would reach that figure easily if it's able to come close to filling its 18-game Missouri Valley Conference schedule, which includes nine home games and nine away. SIU is also scheduled to host Murray State, which is located only about an hour-and-a-half away, on Dec. 11, host Southern Mississippi Dec. 5, and host Nicholls Dec. 23. SIU can compete in up to 25 regular-season games — including the MVC games — if it's not able to find another MTE close.
The Salukis are not planning on flying commercially anywhere the rest of this calendar year, and possibly not all season. SIU could play in up to 27 games if it's able to find another MTE with a three-game guarantee, or up to 27 if it finds an MTE with at least a two-game guarantee.
The game on Nov. 25, although it was against Louisville, was, potentially a great opportunity for a Saluki squad that returns two starters to get a victory. The Cardinals lost two potential starters to injury, forward Malik Williams and guard Charles Minlend, and lost all five starters from last season's 24-win team. SIU was also scheduled to face Prairie View A&M Nov. 27 and Winthrop Nov. 29.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!