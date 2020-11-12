Salukis forced to pull out of Louisville bubble because of positive tests

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team has pulled out of the Louisville multi-team event due to at least one positive COVID-19 test and its surrounding quarantine, according to a report from the Louisville Courier Journal.

The Salukis informed the University of Louisville, the host of the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic and SIU's first opponent there Nov. 25, that they would not compete, an anonymous source told the Courier Journal. A source close to SIU's team confirmed the news to The Southern Illinoisan. Evansville is expected to join the field.

SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins did not immediately return a message from The Southern Thursday. Mullins is scheduled to meet with local media Thursday afternoon to discuss Wednesday's three signees for the 2021-22 season, but will now have a lot more to discuss. The loss of the three games at Louisville could delay the Salukis' season to Dec. 2, when they are scheduled to play at Southeast Missouri State and new coach Brad Korn, a former Saluki forward. SIU was still working on filling its final two dates of its non-conference season earlier this week.