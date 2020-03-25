Salukis' Francois, Davis decide to transfer

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team ended the season with one available scholarship for 2020-21. Less than a month later, the Salukis now have five.

Sophomore guard Harwin Francois and redshirt freshman guard Karrington Davis are leaving the program, they told The Southern Illinoisan Wednesday, giving SIU coach Bryan Mullins two more scholarships to fill before next season. VerbalCommits.com first reported the moves. Junior guard/forward Brendon Gooch and junior center Stevan Jeremic are also looking for new homes.

Mullins signed two high school guards, Dalton Banks of Eau Claire North High School and Eric Butler of Orlando Christian High School, and lost three seniors/graduate students.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Francois, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore from Fort Myers, Florida, started the first four games of the season. The transfer from Dayton State (Florida) College scored a season-high 14 points in the road loss at Southern Mississippi. He grabbed a season-high seven rebounds in SIU's first road win at Illinois State since 2006 and played a season-high 35 minutes in the conference opener at Indiana State. Francois, an elite 3-point shooter at Daytona State, made 37.8% from the field and from the 3-point line (34 of 90) in his first Division I season.