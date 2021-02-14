Salukis get back on track, drop Illinois State 59-49

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones led three Salukis in double figures Sunday, and SIU's men's basketball team held Illinois State to under 50 points for the first time in nearly 15 years in a 10-point win.
Jones, one of five underclassman starters, delivered 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in SIU's 59-49 win. Jones never came out of the game at the Banterra Center. He converted 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 7 from the 3-point line, and made 3 of 4 at the free-throw line. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points, Kyler Filewich missed his second straight double-double by three rebounds with 11 points and seven boards, and Dalton Banks had his best overall game, with nine points, a career-high eight rebounds and four assists with one turnover.
SIU made 8 of 15 from the field in the second half (53.3%), and finished the game 21 of 49 (42.9%) with 15 assists.
"We didn't shoot contested shots," said Banks, who made 3 of 5 from the field. "We got paint touches, made the right kick-out, and it led to high-percentage looks. You take high-percentage shots, you're gonna get those to fall, so, I thought we did a great job of that, and we made 'em today."
SIU (10-9, 4-9 Missouri Valley Conference) earned a split of the weekend series for the third straight weekend with the win. The Salukis won the second game of the two-day, two-game series against Northern Iowa, at Bradley, and at home against Illinois State (6-15, 3-12), after the Redbirds blew them out Saturday 80-55. It was the second-biggest loss of the season by SIU, after falling by 31 at Drake in early January. The win pulled the Salukis into a tie with Northern Iowa (6-14, 4-10) for eighth place in the Valley in the win column.
The Panthers were scheduled to play at Valparaiso later Sunday night.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins got points from all seven Salukis that competed.
"Obviously, to bounce back after not playing well yesterday, I think it says a lot about the resiliency and the character of this group," he said. "It's been a crazy year for everyone, and every time we haven't played the right way, we've come back and responded. I think that speaks volumes about our young group."
Josiah Strong led ISU with 14 points off the bench. Antonio Reeves had 10 for the Redbirds, who were not able to overcome 16 turnovers, seven more than they had Saturday. ISU missed 18 of 22 3-pointers and had two starters foul out, guards Howard Fleming Jr. and Emon Washington.
Verplancken scored 12 points to lead SIU to a 34-24 halftime lead. The sophomore guard hit his first three 3-point attempts, and 4 of 7 overall in the opening half. The Salukis made six of their first eight behind the arc but finished the first half 7 of 19. They helped themselves with a spirited effort at the defensive end, forcing nine turnovers and grabbing 17 rebounds to ISU's 18.
Both teams started quickly, with ISU dropping four of its first seven shots and SIU sinking 4 of 6. Verplancken's 3-pointer with 14:45 left in the half, his third on three tries, gave SIU a 14-12 lead. Anthony D'Avanzo followed with a layup, and Banks hit a 3-pointer during a 13-0 Saluki run. D'Avanzo grabbed his own miss and put it back up for a 21-15 lead. Jones followed with another triple. Filewich's three-point play with 10:23 left in the first half put the Salukis up 27-15.
"I think the ball moved better today against their zone," Mullins said. "The guys didn't hold it, they had their eyes to the rim on the catches. People were moving on the weak side Their cuts were harder. Overall, there was a better bounce."
SIU is back at the Banterra Center Wednesday to take on Missouri State. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., as the game is scheduled to air on the Marquee Sports Network and ESPN+.
