Salukis get back on track, drop Illinois State 59-49

CARBONDALE — Lance Jones led three Salukis in double figures Sunday, and SIU's men's basketball team held Illinois State to under 50 points for the first time in nearly 15 years in a 10-point win.

Jones, one of five underclassman starters, delivered 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in SIU's 59-49 win. Jones never came out of the game at the Banterra Center. He converted 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 7 from the 3-point line, and made 3 of 4 at the free-throw line. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points, Kyler Filewich missed his second straight double-double by three rebounds with 11 points and seven boards, and Dalton Banks had his best overall game, with nine points, a career-high eight rebounds and four assists with one turnover.

SIU made 8 of 15 from the field in the second half (53.3%), and finished the game 21 of 49 (42.9%) with 15 assists.

"We didn't shoot contested shots," said Banks, who made 3 of 5 from the field. "We got paint touches, made the right kick-out, and it led to high-percentage looks. You take high-percentage shots, you're gonna get those to fall, so, I thought we did a great job of that, and we made 'em today."