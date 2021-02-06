Salukis go cold in final 5 minutes, fall 74-66 at Bradley

SIU made half its 3-pointers, 11 of 22, and 22 of 51 from the field (43.5%), but never led in the second half. Up one at the half, Bradley got a 3-pointer from forward Elijah Childs to start the second half, and forced the Salukis' first timeout of the second half after Nolan Jr. hit another triple.

Nolan, a transfer from George Washington, made 7 of 10 from the field and all four of his free-throw attempts. He added six rebounds and three assists against four turnovers in 32 minutes. The Braves jumped out to a 47-39 lead less than five minutes into the second half to put the Salukis on their heels.

"Give credit to Bradley. They made more plays at the end," Mullins said. "Second half, I thought they came out ready to play to start that second half. I think we got off to a slow start in the second half. Obviously, watch the game, make some adjustments, and figure out some things we need to better for (Sunday)."

Jones scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half, sinking a long 3-pointer right before the buzzer to pull SIU within one, 32-31. With 6.3 seconds left, Jones got the ball near mid-court, took a few dribbles and pulled up. Not wanting to foul, Bradley let him have it, and the sophomore guard converted his fourth triple of the game. Jones made 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc, in the first half.