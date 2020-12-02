Salukis go down 11, but rally to within 2 at the break at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Two newcomers rescued SIU's first-game offense Wednesday night at Southeast Missouri State.

In a game the Salukis went down as much as 11 at the Show Me Center, freshman guard Dalton Banks and sitout guard Ben Harvey combined for 16 points to help them close to within two of the Redhawks at the break. Banks scored a team-high nine points and Harvey had seven for SIU, which shot 37% from the field in the opening 20 minutes of the 2020-21 season (10 of 27).

SEMO (1-0) led 25-14 at one point, but struggled down the stretch. The Redhawks were 13 of 33 from the field (39%) and outscored the Salukis 22-14 in the paint.

SIU's Marcus Domask had a chance to cut the lead to one with a free throw, but missed the second of two shots with 1:13 to go in the half.

The Salukis turned it over with 3.5 seconds to go, and SEMO missed a long 3-pointer at the horn to keep it 31-29 at the half.

