Salukis going to Indy to play Butler Monday night

CARBONDALE — As it turns out, SIU's men's basketball team is going to Indianapolis to play a game this month. It just won't be Duquesne.

The Salukis and Butler announced a Monday tipoff at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse late Thursday night. SIU (4-0), off to its best start since the 2015-16 season, will take on the Bulldogs (1-1) at 6:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on FS1, and the Marion County (Indiana) Department of Health is allowing up to 25% capacity of the 9,100-seat facility. Tickets are on sale at butlersports.com for between $20-60.

SIU was scheduled to play Duquesne in Indianapolis earlier this week, before the Dukes called off the game due to COVID-19 issues.

Butler was scheduled to host DePaul Monday, but the Blue Demons encountered COVID-19 issues and had to postpone the game. The Bulldogs play Indiana (4-2) Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as part of the Crossroads Classic. SIU knocked off North Dakota Thursday afternoon, 85-64, and plays the Fighting Hawks (1-6) again Friday at 3 p.m. The game Monday is expected to be the Salukis' last one before opening Missouri Valley Conference play Dec. 27 and 28 against Evansville.