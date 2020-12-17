Salukis going to Indy to play Butler Monday night

CARBONDALE — As it turns out, SIU's men's basketball team is going to Indianapolis to play a game this month. It just won't be Duquesne.
The Salukis and Butler announced a Monday tipoff at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse late Thursday night. SIU (4-0), off to its best start since the 2015-16 season, will take on the Bulldogs (1-1) at 6:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on FS1, and the Marion County (Indiana) Department of Health is allowing up to 25% capacity of the 9,100-seat facility. Tickets are on sale at butlersports.com for between $20-60.
SIU was scheduled to play Duquesne in Indianapolis earlier this week, before the Dukes called off the game due to COVID-19 issues.
Butler was scheduled to host DePaul Monday, but the Blue Demons encountered COVID-19 issues and had to postpone the game. The Bulldogs play Indiana (4-2) Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as part of the Crossroads Classic. SIU knocked off North Dakota Thursday afternoon, 85-64, and plays the Fighting Hawks (1-6) again Friday at 3 p.m. The game Monday is expected to be the Salukis' last one before opening Missouri Valley Conference play Dec. 27 and 28 against Evansville.
SIU and Butler have met three times, with the Bulldogs winning twice. A.J. Graves' 35-footer at the horn propelled Butler to a 57-55 win at the Banterra Center, which was then known as the SIU Arena, on Dec. 28, 2007, in their last meeting. Hinkle Fieldhouse is home to one of the Salukis' biggest wins in school history, a 68-64 ESPN BracketBusters win over the 12th-ranked Bulldogs on Feb. 17, 2007, when SIU was ranked 15th. Jamaal Tatum, a Hall of Fame guard, scored a game-high 20 points, forward Matt Shaw had 15 and the Salukis held Graves to five points in front of a sellout crowd of 10,827 fans. It was SIU's first road win over a nationally-ranked team, and one of a school-record 29 wins that Sweet 16 season.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins, himself a Hall of Fame guard, played 31 minutes that night, scoring four points and handing out three assists.
Butler, picked eighth in the Atlantic 10 Conference preseason poll, beat Western Michigan at home 66-62 and lost at No. 7 Villanova, 85-66, Wednesday. The Bulldogs have lost five games this season to COVID-19-related issues by their team or another team. Bryce Nze, a 6-7, 235-pound senior forward, averaged 9.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. Nze was named preseason second team. Senior guard Aaron Thompson and junior forward Bryce Golden (6-9, 260) also started last season.
