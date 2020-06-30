Salukis' Habeel named women's golf MVC Newcomer of the Year

CARBONDALE — SIU freshman golfer Ayanna Habeel was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday after a vote by the league's head coaches.
Due to the shortened season, which featured no MVC championship events, the all-conference squads featured the top-five individuals as voted by men's and women's head coaches. Typically, the league has a 10-person team, with the top-five finishers at the league championship also earning distinction.
"I am honored to have been named the MVC Newcomer of the Year," Habeel said in a news release. "While I am sad that our season was canceled due to COVID-19, I am glad my hard work and dedication toward the goals I'd set for myself with my coaches didn't go unnoticed. I'm extremely blessed and look forward to what the future holds."
Habeel, a Decatur, Georgia native, had five top-25 finishes through six tournaments this season. Carding a season low 71 in her first collegiate tournament, Ayanna finished tied for 20th at the Redbird Invitational and never looked back. She improved each tournament to end the year with an average of 76.69 strokes per round.
"I am happy and excited for Ayanna," SIU coach Danielle Kaufman said. "She has so much talent and deserves this award. I can't wait to see what the future holds for her."
Habeel is the second player in program history to earn the honor since teammate Moyea Russell in 2018.
Missouri State's Abby Cavaiani was named the MVC Player of the Year. The sophomore had the second-best scoring average in the league, at 74.29 strokes per round, behind Bradley senior Taylor Ledwein (72.82). Cavaiani played 10 more rounds than Ledwein did.
• Besard named all-conference: Sophomore Matthis Besard, a member of SIU's men's golf team, was named to the five-player all-conference team Tuesday.
The Belgium native competed in eight tournaments during the virus-shortened season and finished in the top 25 twice. In 24 rounds, he posted a 73.3 strokes per round average. His best round was a 67, and six of his 24 rounds were par or better.
Illinois State's David Perkins was the MVC Player of the Year. Valparaiso's Caleb VanArragon was the Newcomer of the Year.
