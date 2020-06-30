Salukis' Habeel named women's golf MVC Newcomer of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU freshman golfer Ayanna Habeel was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday after a vote by the league's head coaches.

Due to the shortened season, which featured no MVC championship events, the all-conference squads featured the top-five individuals as voted by men's and women's head coaches. Typically, the league has a 10-person team, with the top-five finishers at the league championship also earning distinction.

"I am honored to have been named the MVC Newcomer of the Year," Habeel said in a news release. "While I am sad that our season was canceled due to COVID-19, I am glad my hard work and dedication toward the goals I'd set for myself with my coaches didn't go unnoticed. I'm extremely blessed and look forward to what the future holds."

Habeel, a Decatur, Georgia native, had five top-25 finishes through six tournaments this season. Carding a season low 71 in her first collegiate tournament, Ayanna finished tied for 20th at the Redbird Invitational and never looked back. She improved each tournament to end the year with an average of 76.69 strokes per round.

"I am happy and excited for Ayanna," SIU coach Danielle Kaufman said. "She has so much talent and deserves this award. I can't wait to see what the future holds for her."