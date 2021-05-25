Salukis' Harrison named first team All-MVC, 5 others second team

ST. LOUIS — Seven SIU baseball players earned spots on the All-Missouri Valley Conference Teams, the league announced Tuesday, led by first teamer Brad Harrison.

Harrison, a left-hander from O'Fallon, earned first team honors as a starting pitcher after going 8-0 with a 3.70 ERA in 14 starts. He won four of those games in league play. Cody Cleveland (second base), Nick Neville (shortstop), J.T. Weber (outfield), Tristan Peters (outfield), and Trey McDaniel (relief pitcher) were all second team honorees. Philip Archer (first base) was named honorable mention. Peters was also named to the All-Defensive Team after fielding 1.000 on 132 chances with two assists.

Harrison struck out 88 batters and walked 24 in 75 1/3 innings. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior ranks in the top 10 in the MVC in ERA, opposing batting average, innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins. He hasn't allowed more than four runs in any start all year and has six starts of 6-plus innings and three or fewer earned runs. A two-time member of the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team (2018, 2019), Harrison was an honorable mention All-MVC pick in 2018.