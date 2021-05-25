Salukis' Harrison named first team All-MVC, 5 others second team

ST. LOUIS — Seven SIU baseball players earned spots on the All-Missouri Valley Conference Teams, the league announced Tuesday, led by first teamer Brad Harrison.
Harrison, a left-hander from O'Fallon, earned first team honors as a starting pitcher after going 8-0 with a 3.70 ERA in 14 starts. He won four of those games in league play. Cody Cleveland (second base), Nick Neville (shortstop), J.T. Weber (outfield), Tristan Peters (outfield), and Trey McDaniel (relief pitcher) were all second team honorees. Philip Archer (first base) was named honorable mention. Peters was also named to the All-Defensive Team after fielding 1.000 on 132 chances with two assists.
Harrison struck out 88 batters and walked 24 in 75 1/3 innings. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior ranks in the top 10 in the MVC in ERA, opposing batting average, innings pitched, strikeouts, and wins. He hasn't allowed more than four runs in any start all year and has six starts of 6-plus innings and three or fewer earned runs. A two-time member of the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team (2018, 2019), Harrison was an honorable mention All-MVC pick in 2018.
Cleveland, a sophomore from Northeast Texas College , hit .353 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 RBIs. He slashed .353/.447/.555 in 38 games and 35 starts. He ranks sixth in the league in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging percentage. Neville, one of the team's 10 seniors, hit .295/.371/.553 and started 54 games at shortstop. He hit 10 doubles, 14 homers, and scored a league-leading 57 runs. He ranked fifth in the league in hits, sixth in RBIs, ninth in slugging percentage, second in home runs and third in total bases. Neville also helped SIU turn a Valley-best 44 double plays in 56 games.
Weber, a junior from Metropolis, hit .312/.370/.363 and started all 56 games for the Salukis in left field. Weber hit 13 doubles, 13 homers and drove in an MVC-best 56 runs. He led the MVC in RBIs and sac flies, and also ranked among the league leaders in doubles (eighth), slugging percentage (fifth), runs scored (fourth), home runs (fourth), hits (third), and total bases (second). Peters, a sophomore from Chandler-Gilbert Community College in Arizona, hit .350/.460/.535 and started all 56 games for SIU in center field. He hit five home runs and an MVC-leading 18 doubles with 49 RBIs and 48 runs scored. Peters walked nearly twice as much as he struck out (43 walks, 24 strikeouts) and was a member of the MVC All-Defensive Team with a perfect fielding percentage and two assists.
Your MVC Joe Carter Player of the Year!— DBU Baseball (@DBU_Baseball) May 25, 2021
Jackson Glenn is the third Patriot to receive the honor. pic.twitter.com/cM6EFP3w1r
McDaniel, a junior righty who is fifth in career appearances at SIU with 95, went 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA and nine saves in 28 appearances this year. McDaniel led the MVC in saves and struck out 50 batters in 42.1 innings.
Archer batted .322/.402/.547 with 10 home runs and tied Peters for the league lead in doubles with 18. The senior drove in 54 runs, which was second in the MVC to his teammate, Weber, and was league player of the week twice. Archer was among the league leaders in several statistical categories including hits (second to Peters), RBIs, home runs (seventh), runs scored (eighth), batting average (13th), and slugging percentage (12th).
The Salukis went 38-18 in the regular season, the most wins for the program since 2005 (38-21). SIU opens the tournament at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night against Bradley (20-20).
Dallas Baptist senior second baseman Jackson Glenn was the Joe Carter Player of the Year after helping the Patriots win the regular-season title. He led the MVC with 16 home runs and a .714 slugging percentage. Indiana State lefty Geremy Guerrero (9-1. 1.92 ERA) was the MVC Pitcher of the Year. Guerrero led the league in innings pitched (84 1/3) and opposing batting average (.171). His 0.75 WHIP ranks first nationally. Indiana State outfielder Aaron Beck was the Newcomer of the Year. The transfer from Olney Central Community College hit .358 with nine doubles and 22 RBIs. Valparaiso third baseman Kaleb Hannahs was the Freshman of the Year. Hannahs takes a 16-game on-base streak into the MVC Tournament Tuesday night and led the Brown & Gold in hitting (.304), on-base percentage (.401), and was second in slugging (.405).
Illinois State outfielder Ryan Cermak was the Defensive Player of the Year after fielding .977 in the outfield and at third base. He committed three errors (two at third base) in 132 chances and had 11 assists. DBU coach Dan Heefner was the Dan Callahan Coach of the Year after leading the Patriots to their third regular-season conference title.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman